ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas ex Scottie Scheffler wins his first green jacket at the 2022 Masters

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLqSd_0f5MwKCm00

One week after ascending to No. 1 in the world, Scottie Scheffler is taking home his first career major championship title. Scheffler carded a final round score of a 1-under 71 to win the green jacket by a comfortable three-shot margin over Rory McIlroy.

He enjoyed a stroll up the No. 18 green knowing he was about to become the Masters champion.

The victory marks Scheffler’s fourth win in his last six starts. He was the only player in the field to finish under par in all four rounds of the tournament.

A chip-in for birdie on hole No. 3 got the ball rolling for Scheffler in the final round on Sunday and he never looked back.

Scheffler joins Jordan Speith (2015) and Ben Crenshaw (1984, 1995) as Texas Longhorns to win the Masters Tournament. He is the sixth Longhorn to win a major championship.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
The Spun

Presidents Cup Team Makes Decision On Tiger Woods

14 months after the car crash, no one could’ve imagined Tiger Woods could compete in the Masters again, let alone make the cut. Except, he’s Tiger Woods. And now the 15-time major champion has a chance to play in the Presidents Cup as well. With captain Davis Love III extending Woods an invitation to have any role he wants this fall.
GOLF
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
SPORTbible

Triathlon Star Petra Kurikova Disqualified For Spitting

Here's proof that even the slightest indiscretion can cause heartbreak. Czech athlete Petra Kurikova was competing at the Arena Games Triathlon in Munich this week when she was disqualified before the swim leg of her event. Kurikova was leading after stage one with a six-second advantage but was cruelly dismissed...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Masters Tournament#Texas Longhorns#Texas Men S Golf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Racing News

NASCAR details the $100,000 rule broken by RFK Racing

RFK Racing was handed a $100,00 fine; NASCAR adds detail to the violation. After Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR took the No. 6 machine back to the NASCAR R&D Center for a detailed inspection. With the inspection, a penalty was issued. The violation didn’t amend the race results. Infractions found away...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado Buffaloes transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy planning on an Oregon visit

Canadians, transfers, and Canadian transfers have worked well for Dana Altman before. It looks like he may be looking to go that route once again. Former Colorado Buffalo guard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, a Toronto native, has told Jon Rothstein that he plans on visiting Oregon and Ohio State. The 6-foot-2 Barthelemy, who was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of high school, had a breakout season in 2021-22 as he averaged 11 points a game and shot nearly 35 percent from the three-point line. The improvement from his freshman season to this past year was noticeable. Barthelemy played in every game as...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy