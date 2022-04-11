ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville Girl Scouts Awarded For Invention Benefitting People Living With Autism

By Kaitlyn Deggs
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXp6H_0f5Mw3Hg00

Two Bartlesville Girl Scouts are being honored for an invention that helps alert others to the specific needs of people with autism

Jayde Love and Emilee Spaw are Junior Girl Scouts, who earned the Bronze Award for their seat belt covers.

“It spells out CALM,” Love said about the seatbelt covers. “The C says carefully approach, the A says add visuals, the L says lower voice, less talking, and the M says move slowly.”

The inside of the seat belt covers have specific instructions on how to approach that child.

They say they designed these seat belts so that in the event of an accident, first responders could immediately know the best way to help.

“There’s a chance anything like loud noises, if the child isn’t cooperating enough with the officer that something can happen and the officer isn’t aware of the situation, so this is also a good way to help officers understand,” said Spaw.

They say they are happy to have designed something that can keep others safe.

“It feels good because if they got hurt, I would be really sad, and I would be upset that that happened,” said Love.

Jayde and Emilee say they are thankful to the Girl Scouts for providing opportunities for them to help others.

“We can honor our community by doing things that help our community,” said Love.

“There are a bunch of opportunities to help girls that need it or to help our community and just basically make the world a better place,” said Spaw.

The girls say they are planning on taking this idea and building on it for future projects.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
Examiner Enterprise

Letter: Still caring people in Bartlesville

I attended the Stand concert (Newsboys Stand Together Tour) Sunday night (March 13). I’m a single older woman who came to Bartlesville to see her first concert in over 30 years. I met two wonderful couples who sat next to me and we enjoyed each other’s company at the concert. As I had walked to the concert from my hotel room, one of the couples offered me a ride back to my hotel. I don’t know their names, but it made this lady’s enjoyment of the concert better to know there are still caring people — they are in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Health
Bartlesville, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
Bartlesville, OK
Health
WLNS

New cookie introduced to support Girl Scouts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Girl Scout cookie season and all your favorites are back, but with a new chocolaty addition. Lansing Girl Scout London Delang let us try the new cookie called Adventurefuls. It’s a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. If you purchase cookies, you’re helping young girls […]
LANSING, MI
Hot 97-5

Girl Scouts Out In Bismarck For Cookie Season

Between the cuteness overload and the tastiness of the treats, it's hard to say no. The girls promise to have all of your favorites: Samoas, tag-alongs, thin mints, etc. They even added a new cookie this season, "Adventurefuls.” Though unfortunately, it is already sold out. The girls will have tables set up all across Bismarck through April 11th.
BISMARCK, ND
The Beacon Newspapers

Parents of adults living with autism

Shelly McLaughlin, program director for the Baltimore nonprofit Pathfinders for Autism, has a close relationship with her son Hunter, who lives with autism spectrum disorder. Local organizations like Pathfinders can help parents of adults with autism. Photo courtesy of Shelly McLaughlin. Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of...
BALTIMORE, MD
KLST/KSAN

Join the Girl Scouts for their Cookies, Cocktails and Cakes event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s local bakers and mixologist will be making Girl Scout Cookie-inspired creations with the Girl Scouts of Central Texas at the Cactus Hotel Ballroom on Friday, March 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Those that attend will enjoy samples from bakers and mixologists such as Shelli Carter of Carter’s […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invention#Bartlesville Girl Scouts#Junior Girl Scouts#M#The Girl Scouts
The News Advocate

Girl Scout cookies are back

Girl Scout Troop 4734 is once again holding its annual cookie sale. (Courtesy photo/Missy Willard) Girl Scout Troop 4734 is once again holding its annual cookie sale. Adventurefuls -- new this year, Toast-yays, Lemonades, Shortbreads, Thin mints, Peanut butter patty, Caramel delites and Peanut butter sandwich cookies are available for $5 a box. For more information, contact Missy Willard at 231-233-2974.
SOCIETY
Daily Cardinal

Girl Scouts announce they will be accepting crypto

All articles featured in Almanac are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. This morning, the Girl Scouts of America announced troops nationwide will be accepting crypto currencies as payment for their infamous cookies. The announcement reads:
MADISON, WI
NBCMontana

Girl Scouts resume in-person cookie sales

MISSOULA, Mont. — They're back! Local Girl Scouts start selling cookies in-person this Friday. If you didn't get the chance to preorder your cookies, shoppers can catch Montana Girl Scouts at booths outside supermarkets, stores and local businesses. Classic favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas and more return, but new...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Depression Treatment Available In Oklahoma

Doctors say the pandemic has magnified many mental health challenges, including depression. There is now a new way to treat clinical depression, and you can only get it at a handful of places in Oklahoma. "It's called transcranial magnetic stimulation or TMS for short," said Dr. Geetika Verma with SSM...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy