Bartlesville Girl Scouts Awarded For Invention Benefitting People Living With Autism

Two Bartlesville Girl Scouts are being honored for an invention that helps alert others to the specific needs of people with autism

Jayde Love and Emilee Spaw are Junior Girl Scouts, who earned the Bronze Award for their seat belt covers.

“It spells out CALM,” Love said about the seatbelt covers. “The C says carefully approach, the A says add visuals, the L says lower voice, less talking, and the M says move slowly.”

The inside of the seat belt covers have specific instructions on how to approach that child.

They say they designed these seat belts so that in the event of an accident, first responders could immediately know the best way to help.

“There’s a chance anything like loud noises, if the child isn’t cooperating enough with the officer that something can happen and the officer isn’t aware of the situation, so this is also a good way to help officers understand,” said Spaw.

They say they are happy to have designed something that can keep others safe.

“It feels good because if they got hurt, I would be really sad, and I would be upset that that happened,” said Love.

Jayde and Emilee say they are thankful to the Girl Scouts for providing opportunities for them to help others.

“We can honor our community by doing things that help our community,” said Love.

“There are a bunch of opportunities to help girls that need it or to help our community and just basically make the world a better place,” said Spaw.

The girls say they are planning on taking this idea and building on it for future projects.