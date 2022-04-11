ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

No injuries in weekend house fire in Jennings

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY ) Fire destroyed a home Sunday morning in Jennings.

The Jennings Fire Department posted pictures on their Facebook page.

The blaze, in the 700 block of Gallup Street, started around 9 a.m.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived but was brought under control quickly.

