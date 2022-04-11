ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña on start of season

By Marlee Wierda
 3 days ago

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña is returning for his second season at the helm of the team.

News 8’s Marlee Wierda spoke with Peña about the support he’s received from the Tigers organization. They also broke down the talent on the team and the expectations for this season.

Whitecaps start opening weekend with 2,000th win

The Whitecaps will play their first home game at 6:35 p.m. at LCMU Ballpark on Tuesday against the Lansing Lugnuts. Tickets can be bought online .

For the full conversation with Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña , watch the video in the player above.

Lugnuts Add New Pitcher

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The parent Oakland A’s have sent pitcher James Gonzalez to the Lansing Lugnuts from extended spring training. Gonzalez is 21 years old and was signed as an international free agent by the A’s in May of 2019. He is a native of David, Panama. The Lugnuts have a 1-3 season record entering a makeup doubleheader Thursday night in Comstock Park against the West Michigan Whitecaps.
