NHL

Video Review: WPG @ OTT -- 13:58 of the Third Period

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReview upheld the call on the ice that Brady Tkachuk's stick was at or below the crossbar when he directed the puck in, making it a good goal. Explanation: Video review upheld the Referee's call on the ice that Brady Tkachuk's stick was at or below the height of the crossbar...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Power helps Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in NHL debut

TORONTO -- Owen Power helped the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was plus-2 in 19:28 of ice time. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after completing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

MTL@CBJ: What you need to know

COLUMBUS - The Canadiens are looking to put a stop to a two-game losing skid as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday. The Habs lost their last game, against the Winnipeg Jets, 4-2 on Monday night at the Bell Centre. Joel Armia opened the scoring against his former team, while Josh Anderson scored the 100th goal of his NHL career in the loss. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves for Montreal.
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Michigan State
NHL

'NOAH IS AN INCREDIBLE PLAYER'

Hanifin continues to shine this season with stellar play at both ends of the ice. Noah Hanifin has quietly established himself as one of the best young defenders in the league with his outstanding play and reliability at both ends of the ice. With 508 games under his belt at...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Prospect Perspective: Checkering It Out

AHL affiliate Charlotte becomes first team in league's Eastern Conference to clinch playoff spot. Kraken developing pros lead the way with recent scoring and stellar goaltending. April 14, 2022. As center Matty Beniers skates impressively into his NHL future and rookies Kole Lind and Cale Fleury continue to impress for...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Penguins Clinch Playoff Berth and Extend Longest Active Postseason Streak

Individual Tickets for Home Games 1 and 2 of Round One Available April 22. With tonight's win over the New York Islanders, the Pittsburgh Penguins have officially clinched a playoff berth for a 16th-straight season, extending the longest-active postseason streak among teams in the major North American professional sports leagues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Hobey Baker
NHL

Smith calls part of Blues-Bruins game

Chris Kerber gave Springfield Thunderbirds broadcaster Ryan Smith a chance to call an NHL game for the first time in second period on Tuesday. Ryan Smith was barely awake on Monday morning when he got a phone call from St. Louis Blues radio play-by-play broadcaster Chris Kerber. Smith, who broadcasts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Going back to Scott Wedgewood Thursday a 'no brainer' for Rick Bowness

The veteran netminder was outstanding in his shutout performance against Tampa Bay Tuesday, and has helped the Stars earn seven of eight points in his four starts. Stars (42-27-4, 88 points) vs. Wild (45-21-6, 96 points) 7 p.m. CT, American Airlines Center. TV: ESPN. Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM As...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Tanev answers hard-hitting questions from school kids

Kraken forward shows off best ghost face in cute video. Brandon Tanev was put on the hot seat by some huge Seattle Kraken fans. The veteran forward sat down with school kids to answer all the questions they had about him in a video called "Talkin' with Tanev." Questions ranged...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Blankenburg, Johnson pass first test in Blue Jackets colors

Rookies find success, bring energy in Wednesday's NHL debut. Last Thursday, Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg had their eyes on the prize at the University of Michigan, hoping to deliver an elusive national championship to one of college hockey's most prized programs. Unfortunately for the duo, that didn't happen, as...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Andrew Obomsawin; a model of courage

MONTREAL -- Mirya Obomsawin noticed something wasn't quite right on the ice. Her son, Andrew, wasn't playing up to the usual standards he had set in previous seasons with the Metro East Inferno Women's team, based out of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Often called a "mini Carey Price" by those who...
SPORTS
NHL

Power takes solo lap for NHL debut

Defenseman's parents film entire lap at Scotiabank Arena. The Buffalo Sabres are powered up. Sabres defenseman Owen Power made his NHL debut with the team on Tuesday, starting the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Before puck drop, Power skated a solo lap at Scotiabank Arena and was warmly welcomed by NHL fans.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Game Preview: 04.14.22 vs. NYI

WATCH: ATTSN, ESPN+ (Outside PIT, Long Island) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins look to clinch a playoff berth for the 16th-consecutive year as they take on the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena. Tonight's game is presented by Citrone 33, and doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Pittsburgh has picked up points in 14 of its last 16 games against New York (10-2-4), and is 13-4-4 over its last 21 games versus the Islanders. Here at home, Pittsburgh has wins in four-straight (4-0-0), and points in six-straight games against New York (5-0-1) dating back to Dec. 6, 2018.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Avalanche Sign Wyatt Aamodt

Colorado has signed defenseman Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Aamodt will immediately join the Colorado Eagles on an amateur tryout contract (ATO)
NHL
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Wild: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center:. Game 74: Dallas Stars (42-27-4, 88 points) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-21-6, 96 points) When: Thursday, April 14 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas. TV: ESPN (no...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Sharks Foundation Brings Tealtop to City of Merced

Learn more about the Sharks Foundation's newest Tealtop Street Hockey Court located at Applegate Park in Merced. Since 1999, the Sharks Foundation has worked to transform outdoor blacktops at Bay Area schools and community sites into Tealtop Street Hockey Courts, expanding opportunities for youth to learn the game of hockey in a safe environment.
MERCED, CA
NHL

Bruins honor 1972 Stanley Cup championship team

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins honored their 1972 Stanley Cup winning team before their game against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Thursday. Ken Hodge, Rick Smith, Don Marcotte, Garry Peters, Dallas Smith, Don Awrey, John Bucyk and family members of the late Ace Bailey and John McKenzie were honored by the Bruins with a commemorative video and a ceremonial puck drop. Members of the team, in addition to Boston's coaches and staff, wore pins honoring the 1971-72 team's 50th anniversary.
NHL

