Video Review: WPG @ OTT -- 13:58 of the Third Period

WATCH: ATTSN, ESPN+ (Outside PIT, Long Island) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins look to clinch a playoff berth for the 16th-consecutive year as they take on the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena. Tonight's game is presented by Citrone 33, and doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Pittsburgh has picked up points in 14 of its last 16 games against New York (10-2-4), and is 13-4-4 over its last 21 games versus the Islanders. Here at home, Pittsburgh has wins in four-straight (4-0-0), and points in six-straight games against New York (5-0-1) dating back to Dec. 6, 2018.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO