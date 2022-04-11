SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (4/10/22)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire has released an update on the Chippewa River and its levels. According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just over 771 feet, which the City says is two feet below the flood stage reading of 773 feet. Therefore, the Chippewa River has entered Action stage, prompting safety measures to be put in place as well as the closure of the lowest lying areas of the Chippewa River Trail.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO