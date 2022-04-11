SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (4/10/22) SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (4/10/22) SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (4/10/22) SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (4/10/22) The mobile home is considered a total loss. A garage also sustained damage.
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -On December 15 of last year, a historic storm system swept through Wisconsin leaving a path of destruction in its wake. One of the hardest-hit areas was Stanley, which saw damage to homes, and businesses in addition to downed power lines and power outages in the area.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire Thursday morning at Banbury Place in Eau Claire. The fire, which happened at 6:55 a.m. in Building 13, was put out by the building’s sprinkler system before crews arrived, according to Eau Claire Fire & Rescue. Battalion...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - People living in or around Chippewa Falls will soon have a new option for grocery shopping. It was announced this month that Festival Foods is coming to Chippewa Falls. Milwaukee-based real estate firm Wangard Partners sold 7.4 of 60 acres of land at the intersection...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation docked the Merrimac ferry Thursday because of high winds. The ferry which connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County closed about 9 a.m. as winds began picking up across southern Wisconsin. The ferry began running 24/7 at the end of March after it was idled for the winter.
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friends of the Black River and Clark Cultural Art Center (CART) are holding “Celebrating the Black River: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow” April 19-24 in Neillsville. Activities include classes and workshops, such as Japanese Fish Printing, Paddling class, Paint ‘n Sip, Fly Casting & Tying,...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire has released an update on the Chippewa River and its levels. According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just over 771 feet, which the City says is two feet below the flood stage reading of 773 feet. Therefore, the Chippewa River has entered Action stage, prompting safety measures to be put in place as well as the closure of the lowest lying areas of the Chippewa River Trail.
LAKE WISSOTA, Wis. (WEAU) -Boaters on Lake Wissota might be able to travel across the lake a little easier soon. Rob Brown, the owner of The View restaurant, is starting a campaign to raise the railroad bridge right next to County Road X. The bridge is currently only about two-and-half...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather continues to trend warmer, drivers may be noticing the effects winter had on their vehicles. The salt, sand and brine from road treatment can cause rusting on the vehicle, resulting in serious damage. “It’s very, very difficult to treat,” said Traci Seeger, Operations...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department is announcing that the Lake Altoona water level will begin to be raised to normal summer elevation beginning April 25. According to a release by Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, ice-off conditions now exist on...
