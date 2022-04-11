ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

Spring weather is ‘typical winter pattern’

By Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8lPi_0f5Mtndw00

Our weekend of wacky weather continues, jumping into spring with a mixed bag of conditions.

Washington State Department of Transportation says traffic is getting through Snoqualmie Pass. But traction tires are still required.

And in the lowlands, there was more rain and hail.

There were plenty of stray showers all around. But the ever-changing skies show that this wacky weather isn’t done yet.

This is what fell from the sky in parts of Lynnwood this Sunday afternoon.

Light snowflakes were the order of the day for drivers along State Route 167 in Algona. You can just about make them out in this DOT video.

This comes days after some imagined summer had arrived early.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

“My older one commented that this was the first day of summer she thought,” said Melissa Geng of Bellevue, about her 5-year-old daughter. “And now it feels like it’s back to winter.”

“It’s actually more of a typical winter pattern in terms of winter weather for us,” said Carly Kovacik, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “But here we are. And it’s April. And we’re going through it.”

Going through it, says Kovacik, because the storms are actually coming from our neighbors to the north.

So why was it so warm Thursday?

“Well, that was right before the pattern changed,” Kovacik said. “So, we actually had an area of high pressure above us and brought us the warm weather.”

But that didn’t last long. By Saturday, so much snow fell in the mountains that an avalanche of accidents led to the closure of Snoqualmie Pass for hours.

Even the lowlands got a good helping of a wintry mix all weekend long.

“It was nuts, yeah,” said Jason Mattson of Centralia. “Yeah, it was a surprise. But today’s gorgeous. Happy for the change. You just never know in Washington.”

That is certainly the truth. But there is a silver lining in all of this precipitation.

At least for now, there is no drought on this side of the mountains. Not so in Eastern Washington. They could use some of the precipitation we are getting.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
KTVZ

Winter returns: Storm warning until Wednesday

Winter seems to have finally arrived, just at the start of spring. More storm systems are stacking up, and that has the East Slopes of the Cascades (Sisters, La Pine, Sunriver, Mt. Bachelor, Black Butte Ranch, Camp Sherman) in a winter storm warning until Wednesday. We saw snowfall Saturday night...
REDMOND, OR
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snoqualmie Pass, WA
City
Lynnwood, WA
City
Bellevue, WA
City
Centralia, WA
City
Bothell, WA
KDRV

5.1 magnitude earthquake off the Oregon coast Saturday night

COAST, Ore.- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Oregon coast early Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The U.S.G.S reports this happened about 266 miles west of Coos Bay, and 268 miles east of Newport. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center sent out a tweet, it said a...
COOS BAY, OR
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#National Weather Service#Ilonakiro7#State Route 167#Dot#Kiro 7#Investigate Kiro7 Com
Channel 6000

Natural disasters deliver deadly blows to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the 1972 Vancouver tornado that killed 6 people remains the deadliest tornado on record to hit west of the Rocky Mountains, it doesn’t really come close to the deadliest disasters in the Pacific Northwest since 1900. With the help of KOIN 6 Meteorologist...
PORTLAND, OR
KX News

Current weather closings and delays

(KXNET) — Organizations are getting ahead of the impending storm, canceling and rescheduling events planned from Tuesday and forward. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 14: School closings: Follow this link Bismarck Public Schools remain closed for in-person learning until April 19. April 14 is being designated a “virtual […]
BISMARCK, ND
KING 5

Snow possible Monday morning for the lowlands

SEATTLE — The spring-like warmth with temperatures in the 70s is already a distant memory. Sea-Tac Airport officially hit the 70-degree mark on Thursday for the first time in 2022, with a high of 73 degrees, while some areas hit the mid to upper 70s. However, significantly colder temperatures...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KXLY

Snow on Sunday as a strong storm approaches – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The weather for the next couple of days in the Inland Northwest will be influenced by a powerful storm set to bring a dose of winter from Washington and Oregon to Montana and the Dakotas. Lucky for us, the Inland Northwest looks like it will only get a glancing blow from this storm, but it is still going to be quite wintry for mid-April around here for a while!
SPOKANE, WA
Channel 6000

Tuesday’s forecast: Not your typical March weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There will be a lot of smiles and a lot of talk about the weather on Tuesday. We have a superb Portland forecast coming our direction, with sunshine and feel-good temperatures. The morning may be slightly misleading as the day starts with some clouds. Those...
PORTLAND, OR
KXLY

Where did the trees at the Spokane Arena go?

SPOKANE, Wash. — With spring-like weather, including the Spokane Arena, that means it’s time for landscaping upgrades. For many, the landscaping upgrade will be a disappointment. The next time you drive down Boone Avenue, things are going to feel much different. That’s because the 25 Ash trees that...
SPOKANE, WA
Bring Me The News

North Dakota forecast: 2 feet of snow, 50 mph winds

Travel plans in North Dakota Tuesday through Friday? Ya' might wanna' go ahead and cancel those because there is going to be a raging blizzard of historic proportions. We'll just set this little snowfall map here and let you digest it. "Snowfall amounts could exceed 24 [inches] in some places,...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Powerful Winter Storm headed to North Dakota, Minnesota

(Fargo, ND) -- Weather forecasters say a powerful storm is headed toward North Dakota and northern Minnesota. The storm is expected to start as rain Tuesday, then turn to have snow and strong winds. The system is expected to last through Thursday. Some areas of accumulation in mid to western North Dakota could see up to two feet of snow.
FARGO, ND
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
102K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy