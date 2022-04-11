Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors

Tweet

Elon Musk will not join Twitter’s board of directors as planned, the company’s CEO announced in a tweet Sunday night.

Twitter had announced on Tuesday that Musk would join the board, but those plans apparently fell apart before the appointment could become official.

“The Board and I had many discussions about Elon joining the board, and with Elon directly,” Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in a memo sent to employees that he posted to Twitter.

He said the appointment was set to be confirmed on Saturday, following a background check.

“Elon’s appointment to the board was set to become effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best,” Agrawal added, without providing further reasoning for the decision.

Agrawal also noted that the Tesla CEO is Twitter’s “biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.”

Earlier on Sunday, Musk tweeted his suggested changes for Twitter Blue, the social media giant’s paid service.

Last week, Twitter announced that it was testing a possible edit feature. Ahead of that announcement, Musk polled his followers on the site to ask, “Do you want an edit button?”