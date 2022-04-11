ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

After Utah decriminalized polygamy, some see a culture shift

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhFjr_0f5MtgSr00

Marion Timpson's own marriages reflect Utah's recent legal battles over polygamy.

"I married Holly in 2005 and Katie in 2013, and I married Lisa in 2014," the polygamist said, referring to his wives.

One of his marriages took place shortly after a federal judge struck down Utah's anti-polygamy laws . Reality TV polygamist Kody Brown and his wives sued the state and won, effectively decriminalizing plural marriage as a religious belief. Then a federal appeals court reinstated the bigamy law and the Utah State Legislature passed a law that re-criminalized bigamy .

For Timpson and his family, the shift again was too much.

"Eighteen months later, when the politics changed again, on that ruling, she [Holly] said 'Let’s get out. We’re leaving Utah,'" he recalled in an interview with FOX 13 News.

The Timpsons moved from the Salt Lake City area down to Colorado City, Ariz.

In 2020, the Utah State Legislature passed a law to decriminalize polygamy , reducing bigamy among consenting adults from a third-degree felony, punishable by prison time, to an infraction on par with a speeding ticket.

"That’s for consenting adults," said Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson, who sponsored the bill when she served in the Utah State Senate. "Anyone who still commits bigamy, the traditional sense of bigamy where they’re married to someone and they go fraudulently marry someone else, that’s a third-degree felony. Or if they try to coerce someone into purporting to marry them? That’s also a third-degree felony. We also kept a second-degree felony for anyone who engages in bigamy and also commits other crime like fraud or sexual abuse, things like that."

Lt. Gov. Henderson argued that it was time the state try something different to reach people within closed, polygamous societies to get them to report any crimes .

"Bigamy had been a felony in Utah since 1935 and it clearly didn’t do what the law, I think, or the people who put that law intended it for it do. It didn’t stop people from engaging in polygamy. It ended up driving people underground, created a wall of secrecy surrounding some communities," she said.

The change in approach was significant, given Utah's long history with polygamy. Plural marriage has been woven into the fabric of Utah. Mormon pioneers settled here after being driven out of other states in part because of their beliefs in plural marriage. In order to get statehood, Utah had to prohibit polygamy (it's in the state constitution). Polygamists were imprisoned.

In 1953, authorities raided "Short Creek" (the name for the border towns of Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Ariz.) and split apart families, putting polygamists in jail. In the early 2000s, the state of Utah launched a number of prosecutions of people for abuses within polygamy. In some cases, prosecutors tacked on a bigamy charge.

But in those prosecutions, cooperation was always difficult — even if the state was trying to combat horrific abuses. Sister-wives refused to testify against their husbands and others in the community refused to help. Lt. Gov. Henderson said her goal was to open up the closed societies to report abuses by bringing polygamy out into the open, without fear of criminal charges for everyone just for living a religious belief.

"We had a serious human rights crisis that needed to be addressed," she told FOX 13 News. "So that’s what my legislation in 2020 was meant to do."

The legislation personally benefited Alina Darger, a plural wife who is the executive director of Cherish Families, a nonprofit based in Hildale and Colorado City. She advocated on Utah's Capitol Hill in support of the bill.

"People can come forward and say 'I’m part of the state of Utah. I’m part of this society. I have a proud heritage, too. I belong,'" she said.

Cherish Families runs a food pantry, offers parenting and healthy relationship classes, mental health support and other services for people in plural families .

"We have no opinion about their religion or their families, that we were here to serve them and help them make their own decisions," said Shirlee Draper, Cherish Families' operations director. "That was really based on experiences we all had, experiences I had trying to leave the FLDS."

The Fundamentalist LDS Church, one of Utah's largest polygamous groups, was based in Hildale and Colorado City. Its leader, Warren Jeffs, is serving a life sentence in a Texas prison for child sex assault related to underage marriages . Since Jeffs' imprisonment, and as a result of a number of other cultural and political shifts, the communities have dramatically changed . People who live in the communities say it is more open now than ever before.

Darger said part of that is because of the change in Utah's anti-polygamy laws which has led to many in plural families to open up about their lives. She said people are stepping forward to report abuses.

"We’re absolutely seeing it and we’re absolutely seeing it come top down in different groups," Darger said.

Cherish Families said in 2020, it provided assistance to 1,126 people and offered 24,951 services. In 2021, the number rose to 1,356 people and 46,083 services.

Tonia Tewell, the executive director of Holding Out Help, said she has also seen an increase in abuse reports. But Tewell said she does not believe it is because of the law change.

"We’ve had a 25% increase, our abuse rate is up to 95% and not a single of those clients have said we’ve landed here because the law has changed," she told FOX 13 News. "I hope I am wrong and this is really going to do what everybody is saying it’s going to be doing. But I don’t think it has. I don’t think it’s accomplished what the state hoped."

Tewell, who testified against the decriminalization bill, said she fears abusers within polygamous communities have become emboldened because there is no longer the threat of felony charges against them. She argued the state has yet to address the "root problems" within polygamous communities.

"Pedophiles are still pedophiles. Abusers are still abusers. And traffickers are still trafficking clients and until that systemic issue has been dealt with, we’re still perpetuating the problem," she said.

Holding Out Help said it served 167 clients in 2020. That number climbed to 203 in 2021, with more coming in. The group recently opened another shelter in the Draper area to meet growing demand for services.

But asked if polygamy should be re-criminalized, Tewell said she was not so sure.

"I really don’t know either way. All I know is we’re not really dealing with the core issue. A lot of the people living in these communities are my friends and for me to go and say i want them to be felons doesn’t feel right, either," she said. "I can’t say one way or another. I don’t know if I’m right when I was going up against it on Capitol Hill. I just know what my clients were saying and I had to be the voice for them."

Lt. Gov. Henderson said the fact that more people were reporting abuses spoke to the decriminalization effort working.

"I think any increase in reporting, any increase in services that are requested, points to the success of the law not to its failure," she told FOX 13 News.

While the bill was designed to address crimes within closed societies, there has also been a larger cultural shift in polygamous communities. Where there was once a fear that if you spoke too much about your families you would invite police and prosecutors cracking down, now there is more of a freedom to speak openly.

"We don’t have the same worries we did a few years ago. Really, and truly, you can be more honest about your lifestyle," said Ruth Williams, a plural wife in Centennial Park, Ariz. "There’s a lot of work to be done. We have a long ways to go."

Williams is a member of the Centennial Park Action Committee, a group of plural wives who pushed for decriminalization and challenged prosecutors who sought to stigmatize polygamists. Marlyne Hammon, another member of the group, said they spoke out when Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff began addressing abuses within polygamous communities but failed to include plural families.

"We ladies said 'That’s enough of that. We’ve got to stand up and speak for ourselves,'" she said.

Hammon, who grew up in the 1953 raid, said she has also observed a change in how others view people who live polygamy . She said many had to fight for it.

"I feel a more openness and a friendliness and an ability to interact with people without that hanging over, like they used to look at polygamists," Hammon told FOX 13 News.

But there are still some fears that Utah could change course again when it comes to the politics surrounding polygamy.

"I did have a lot of people in the community saying 'Let’s hold off. Don’t say who you are, don’t post your family pictures,'" Darger said.

Timpson said he has been open about his family, posting photos on social media. He has observed co-workers change their opinions of his lifestyle and now defending his family.

"As soon as you get rid of the pressures to close down a polygamous society and open it up?" he said. "Remove those pressures, then you can acutely prosecute those issues that then remove the stigma."

But Draper cautioned it will not happen immediately.

"I can personally see a lot more people coming out and a lot more people reporting crimes," she said. "But it’s going to take some time to undo some of the harms. It’s going to take a generation."

Comments / 15

Brian Waller
3d ago

One wife can be more than enough sometimes. Who in the right mind would want multiple wives? Well I guess if one stops putting out you can always go to the next one

Reply
3
Joezo the Clown
3d ago

So now days polyamorous is acceptable but polygamy is not. It's so typical for double standards these days. So, to keep things above the line, just don't do the marriage part. Have your multiple partners, have a ceremony or whatever but keep the law out of it by not engaging in an actual marriage with the certificate. Boom, problem solved. Loop holes people, loop holes.

Reply
5
Martinez Rita
3d ago

I understand that Utah/Arizona had the largest criminal welfare cases, these are the largest fraud cases, terrorism. These people need to go back. Pay for your wives, kids on your own. you people such.

Reply
2
Related
ABC4

Utah’s liquor laws set to change June 1st

UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s least populated cities

(ABC4) – According to the 2020 census these were the least populated cities of Utah. How many of these have you been to? 10. Ophir, Utah Population: 65 Ophir was established around 1870 and was named after a town in the Bible. A mining town quickly popped up in the area. The silver eventually ran […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
City
Hildale, UT
State
Utah State
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Shurtleff
Person
Deidre Henderson
Person
Warren Jeffs
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Legislature#Utah Senate#Polygamy
104.3 WOW Country

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Missing in Utah: What happened to Dominic Lujan?

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – It was a moment that Beth Lujan recalled vividly. She and her husband got into an argument and Dominic Lujan left. That was in August, 2021. She hasn’t heard from her husband since. “He left with no shoes on, no id, no keys, no identification,” Beth Lujan said. “He […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy