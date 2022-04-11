ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borrego Springs, CA

BORREGO ART INSTITUTE SEEKS ART FOR “CELEBRATING THE SUMMER” SHOW

April 10, 2022 (Borrego Springs) – The Borrego Art Institute will begin accepting artwork submissions April 30 for its “Celebrating the Summer Art Show” slated to run May 7 through October 2....

