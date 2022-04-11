SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE APRIL 10, 2022 at 11:29 p.m. -- California Highway Patrol confirmed a male passenger has died after a crash on Reservation Road on Sunday.

CHP said a single-vehicle lost control for an unknown reason at around 5 p.m. and struck a pole, killing a man in his early 20s.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a male around 19-years-old, and he was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are unknown factors at this time, according to CHP.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHP said they are currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Sunday at around 5 p.m and killed at least one person.

The crash happened at the intersection of Reservation Road and South Davis Road.

Traffic was stopped at the intersection for several hours but has opened back up as of 8:00 p.m., according to CHP.

KION is working to find out how many vehicles were involved, if there were any other injuries and what caused the crash.

The post CHP: One man dead after vehicle crash on Reservation Road appeared first on KION546 .