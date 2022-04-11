ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

CHP: One man dead after vehicle crash on Reservation Road

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9pg3_0f5MtYLv00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE APRIL 10, 2022 at 11:29 p.m. --  California Highway Patrol confirmed a male passenger has died after a crash on Reservation Road on Sunday.

CHP said a single-vehicle lost control for an unknown reason at around 5 p.m. and struck a pole, killing a man in his early 20s.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a male around 19-years-old, and he was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are unknown factors at this time, according to CHP.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHP said they are currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Sunday at around 5 p.m and killed at least one person.

The crash happened at the intersection of Reservation Road and South Davis Road.

Traffic was stopped at the intersection for several hours but has opened back up as of 8:00 p.m., according to CHP.

KION is working to find out how many vehicles were involved, if there were any other injuries and what caused the crash.

The post CHP: One man dead after vehicle crash on Reservation Road appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 4

Ruth Ann Kramer
3d ago

It dosnt surprise me that there was a accident there Iam surprised there not more I drive that way all the time I’ve been passed on the shoulder a few times people are in such a hurry !!

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Salinas, CA
Accidents
Salinas, CA
Cars
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KION News Channel 5/46

Two people from Salinas dead after crash in San Benito County

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a three-car crash on Highway 156 east of Flint Road on Saturday night. At around 10:45 p.m. a 1995 Honda Accord was going westbound on Highway 156 east of Flint Road and a 2020 Nissan Moreno was going eastbound on the same road The post Two people from Salinas dead after crash in San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead from 3-alarm San Jose fire, another injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say. San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m. Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire. A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Reservation Road#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Story Chp
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
WTAJ

One dead, another injured in Altoona multi-vehicle crash

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Altoona Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on 17th Street near the off-ramp to Interstate 99 South and heading towards the Logan Town Centre. Police say at 12:44 p.m., Diane Derose, 67, of East Freedom, was driving a Saturn […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KCCI.com

Patrol: Two 19-year-old Iowans killed in rollover crash

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Two 19-year-olds are dead after a single-vehicle crash south of Milo in Warren County. The crash was reported at 10:45 p.m. on Friday near 220th Avenue and Pershing Street. The Iowa State Patrol says Bryce Vandelune, of Milo, lost control of a Ford pickup truck...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Firefighters Search for Cause of Massive Fire That Gutted Home Depot Store

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Firefighters in San Jose on Sunday remained at the scene of the burned-out Home Depot store on Blossom Hill Road that was destroyed by a huge fire Saturday evening, investigating the cause of the blaze. “There’s some complexity there but there are some resources to assist,” San Jose fire department battalion chief Bennett Yendrey said of the investigation. “It’s just a testament to people’s awareness and people’s ability to stay calm and follow directions.” The fire at the Home Depot location that was first reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday quickly grew into a five-alarm inferno, triggering a response...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

5-Alarm Fire Destroys Home Depot in South San Jose

Firefighters late Saturday continued to battle a massive fire that engulfed a Home Depot near Oakridge Mall in South San Jose. A large plume of thick, black smoke from the blaze on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road can be seen for miles in the South Bay. Firefighters said a pet hospital nearby has also been evacuated and anyone looking to reunite with pets should go to Golfland on Winfield.
SAN JOSE, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man dies in one-vehicle crash on Highway 275

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 71-year-old Norfolk man has died after a crash on Highway 275 in Stanton County. Just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle traffic accident about three miles east of Norfolk. According to Stanton County...
NORFOLK, NE
FOX40

CHP: Fatal crash causes Highway 49 closures

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 49 near Grass Valley is closed due to a fatal crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.  The CHP said La Barr Meadows Drive is blocked and southbound traffic is being diverted off at McKnight Way.  Officials said the highway will be closed for an unknown duration of time.  […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy