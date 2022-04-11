More than 1,600 early risers join in 2022 Bend Marathon races, back after 2-year pause

1600 runners show up for the challenge: 'I'm ready to go run!'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- “I’m ready -- I’m ready to go run!" Carly Wagner exclaimed as she prepared to set off in the half marathon with her friends at the 2022 Bend Marathon bright and early Sunday morning.

Co-race director, Max King said, “This is an event that is kind of one of those events that can pull the whole community together, and I think that’s really important. We kind of consider it the premier running event in Central Oregon,"

Along with helping to burn some calories, the sixth annual Bend Marathon -- canceled the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions -- offered Central Oregonians more reasons to get involved once again.

"It's scenic, community-oriented and fun," King said.

Being one of her first experiences in Bend, Wagner was pumped up and enthusiastic about the half marathon race.

“Yeah, I'm doing this today!" she said. "I’m with a bunch of my friends from my doctoral program. I’m from Florida, I’m out here! I just moved here, it’s like my first time in the colder weather, first time in this half marathon."

Another runner, Jennfifer Smith, said, "It’s just fun to get out and meet people."

After participating in so many races and staying active in a running club every Saturday, she was looking forward to the half marathon.

In addition to the sense of community and fitness the races provided, the money raised from the event goes to several Bend and Central Oregon schools and nonprofits.

Between all four events, which included the 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon, about 1,600 people registered to run.

The half marathon was the biggest event, bringing in around 700 participants.

"So the course kind of goes through the Old Mill, takes a lap through downtown, goes up Galveston to NorthWest Crossing, goes around NorthWest Crossing, goes through the Tetherow over to Cascade Lakes, and then goes up, all the way up to the forest Welcome Center, and then comes all the way back down the Haul Road into the Old Mill and finishes.”

Half marathon runner Nikki Kelley said, "It is mentally tough. First you’re excited. In the middle of the race, you’re saying, 'Why am I doing this?" -- and at the end you say, ‘When can we do it again?!'

The winner of the marathon was 25-year-old Francis Britschgi, finishing in 2 hours and 57 minutes.

Christopher Brenk, 24, finished first in the half marathon at 1hr and 10 minutes.

Monica Saladik, 33, won the 10L at 36 minutes and 55 seconds, and James Polley, 42, came in first in the 5K at 18 minutes and 5 seconds.

More results can be found here .

Various sponsors and vendors also were president, including physical therapist Jenna Weidinger, owner of On The Go Kinesio.

“So what I do is offer physical therapy to people when they have an acute injury," Weidinger said. "So say you went to Mt. Bachelor and you got hurt and you came home, and you wanted to get some relief, but you couldn’t get into physical therapy or chiropractic for a little while. I would come to you, and I would provide services that would decrease your pain.”

The co-owner of SWR Dining, Stiv Reisdorph, shared that the Bend Marathon was the first public event he's experienced.

"We try to sell pizzas and Paella," Reisdroph said. "We’ve been doing small-time personal events at people's homes and small venues for about a year and a half. We’re very excited to be out here in the field today.”

Compared to previous years, King says they were down about 800 participants this time, but he added that he looks forward to bigger turnouts again in the future.

