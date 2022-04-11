Open Space Event Studios in Bend to host Art and Wellness workshop

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Friday, March 18, will present “Master,” a haunting drama about college students who find that their predominantly white school may be disguising something sinister. At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three African American women, played by Regina Hall, Zoe Renee and Kara Young, strive to find their place. Navigating politics and privilege, they encounter increasingly terrifying manifestations of the school's haunted past and present.
