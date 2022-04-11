ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Open Space Event Studios in Bend to host Art and Wellness workshop

By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you enjoy art-making, you may be in for a treat. Open...

ktvz.com

KHON2

Free art workshop for keiki and family in Kaploei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the next two Saturdays Kapolei Commons and Hawaii Contemporary have teamed up to host upcycling workshops in front of Regal Kapolei 12 from noon to 2 p.m. Organizers of the event say they are rethinking possibilities of waste with upcycling workshops that will teach keiki...
HONOLULU, HI
Norwalk Reflector

Artists' Open Studio to host 'Colors of Spring'

NORWALK — A vibrant visual show will grace Norwalk in the coming month as the Artists' Open Studio hosts its "Colors of Spring Exhibit," beginning with an opening reception Saturday. The studio is located at 32 E. Main St. in uptown Norwalk. The show, the first of its kind...
NORWALK, OH
Bend, OR
Entertainment
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

'Red Fork Depot' Event Space Opens To The Public

There’s a new space in Tulsa where you can hold special events like weddings or birthday parties. It’s called the Red Fork Depot. The brand new facility is located just south of downtown in Tulsa’s Historic Route 66 Village. Executive Director Alexander Tyler says the event space...
TULSA, OK
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Rhined Opens Education and Event Space 'Bloom Room' in Over-the-Rhine

The Rhined recently opened an education and private event space right next to their Over-the-Rhine cheese shop. Owners Stephanie and Dave Webster, who own The Rhined and Oakley Wines, opened Bloom Room this week. According to The Rhined’s website, the space, which hosts up to 30 people, offers a curated...
RESTAURANTS
Cape Gazette

Special event and new films opening at art theater

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Friday, March 18, will present “Master,” a haunting drama about college students who find that their predominantly white school may be disguising something sinister. At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three African American women, played by Regina Hall, Zoe Renee and Kara Young, strive to find their place. Navigating politics and privilege, they encounter increasingly terrifying manifestations of the school's haunted past and present.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WKRC

Timeless Recording Studio hosts grand opening

EVANSTON (WKRC) - Music lovers are celebrating a new chapter for a local Black-owned business. Timeless Recording Studio's grand opening was hosted in Evanston on Saturday afternoon. It's a big move, as Timeless grows to give musicians and other performers a platform with visions of inspiring young people. Two studio...
EVANSTON, IL
northfortynews

First Northern Colorado StretchLab Location to Host Grand Opening Event

Unique Assisted Stretching Studio Hosting Grand Opening Celebration in Fort Collins. StretchLab, the premier assisted stretching franchise, is opening its first Northern Colorado studio in Fort Collins. Located at 2720 Council Tree Ave #166 in Front Range Village, the studio will introduce people of all ages and fitness levels to the various health and wellness benefits of working with highly trained Flexologists™ in an open, modern, fun, and approachable environment.
FORT COLLINS, CO

