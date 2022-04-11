ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Outlander' Season 6, Episode 6 Recap: Tragedy at Every Turn

By Molli Mitchell
 4 days ago

Things certainly took a turn for the worst in Outlander Season 6, Episode 6. Death abounded in the most recent episode, from a deadly dysentery epidemic to the Christie family bombshell. Elsewhere, the American Revolution was looming closer and closer, with Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan) working against the British.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about Outlander's latest episode.

Outlander Season 6, Episode 6 Recap

A Deadly Dysentery Breakout

The beginning of Outlander Season 6, Episode 6 kicked off with a deadly dysentery outbreak alongside the spread of "the flux." Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Malva (Jessica Reynolds), Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Lizzie (Caitlin O' Ryan) paid a visit to the MacNeills, who failed to turn up to church on Sunday, only to discover the entire family had been struck down with a "deadly flux," to Claire's horror, eventually killing Mrs. MacNeill and her newborn baby.

As Claire knows all too well, dysentery can spread like wildfire. She found herself struck down with an unknown disease and fell deathly ill, with the Fraser and Mackenzie clan and Malva attending to her bedside 24 hours a day for almost a week

Malva, with the help of Mrs. Bug, even took drastic measures and cut Claire's hair off, believing it would help reduce her temperature. Jamie carrying a sick Claire up the stairs was adorable and Roger's "nothing could make you less beautiful" comment was a highlight for sure.

After Claire recovered, Jamie made her aware the disease was slowly dying out, but had unfortunately taken lives at Fraser's Ridge.

He also mentioned Tom Christie was ill, sending Claire to his home to ask for a sample of his feces to try and figure out what disease they had been struck down with. Of course, this did not go down well with Mr. Christie.

Malva's The Snake

Claire was not delirious during her fever dreams—there really was a snake in her house, and it was Malva Christie.

Claire dreamed of storms and a bleeding heart, but also had visions of Malva and Jamie looking pretty close.

The Christie family arrived at Fraser's home to announce Malva was pregnant, only for her to falsely accuse Jamie of being the father.

She then spilled all of the untrue details of them having sex while Jamie grieved the potential loss of his wife, which bizarrely matched Claire's visions in her fever dreams.

As she spilled the details, Claire (go Claire!) slapped Malva across the face and ran out of the room, leaving Jamie in a desperate state.

Totally stunned, Tom Christie acknowledged Jamie would never leave Claire for Malva and insisted they draw up a contract, where Jamie would have to provide for Malva and his heir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xaZje_0f5MtKEz00
Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie in Outlander Season 6. Starz

Jamie and Young Ian's Secrets

Although we all know Jamie did not sleep with Malva at any point, Jamie did confess to spending the night with Mary MacNab when Claire was gone.

Jamie explained he slept with Mary the night before he gave himself up to the British. He told Claire: "She brought me supper, and then she stayed. I tried to send her away but she said she had seen you with me, Claire."

"She gave me a small thing. It was and it wasn't. She gave me tenderness. I hope I gave her the same."

Thankfully, Claire believed that Jamie would never have had sex with Malva but she did not see Young Ian's confession that he could possibly be the father coming

At first, Claire assumed Ian was making a false confession to protect his beloved uncle. However, Ian really did sleep with Malva—but he was not the only man Malva lay with.

Malva's Tragedy

The end of Outlander Season 6, Episode 6 flashes forward two months later. Jamie and Roger are back from their trip to the Songs of Liberty Congress to speak in support of freedom for America but not much has changed at Fraser's Ridge.

Claire is still at the center of rumors and gossip about Jamie being an unfaithful husband and Malva was still living with the lie that Jamie was not her father.

The status quo was eventually shaken by some truly awful news. Malva was found dead on the grounds of Fraser's home. In a desperate attempt to save her unborn baby's life, Claire performed an emergency C-section. Sadly, it did not survive.

So, who killed Malva? Outlander fans will find out in Episode 7.

Outlander Season 6 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.

