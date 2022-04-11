ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee's Woodgate Neighborhood plants sunflowers, shows solidarity for Ukraine

By Micah Cho
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
Even at just seven-years-old Mckinley Hill is showing her support for families being impacted by what's happening in the Ukraine. Her contribution, giving sunflower seeds to neighbors in her northwest Tallahassee community of Woodgate.

"We're doing ice cream and we're giving out seeds for the neighborhood to plant next to their mailbox to support Ukraine," said Hill. "Ukraine's flower is a sunflower and we wanted to support them by planting their flower next to the neighborhoods mailbox."

According to the Food and Agriculture Federation of the United Nations, Ukraine is one of the largest exporters of Sunflowers in the world exporting 26.4 million pounds in 2021 alone.

With the crop being so important to Ukrainians, neighbors like Keith Vandendooren are all in on the idea and the ice cream social that brought around dozens of people in the community together to share their thoughts about what's happening in the Ukraine.

"I think it's just wonderful, in particularly since we've been in a pandemic for a couple of years, our neighborhood does these every once in a while, and I think it's really nice, particularly for the Ukrainian situation which is just terrible," said Vandendooren.

With neighbors like Noreen Beattie showing solidarity for those in the Ukraine, United States, and Tallahassee impacted by the devastation.

"They've been so brave and so honorable," said Beattie. "This is not going to change the situation, but it is going to just give an image that we can provide beautifying our neighborhood while also honoring their nation with sunflowers."

