ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

39-year-old Mount Airy woman arrested, charged with murder in Alabama

By McKenna Oxenden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

A 39-year-old Mount Airy woman was arrested Saturday in Athens, Alabama, and has been charged with murder, local authorities said.

Diana Lynne Rogers is charged with capital murder, second-degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation. She is being held without bond at the Limestone County Detention Center.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a Facebook post that on Saturday deputies were called to the 14000 block of Maiden Court for a burglary in progress.

Deputies found the back door of the home open and a 58-year-old woman dead.

The sheriff’s office said they found Rogers in the backyard and said she was “acting suspicious” and “attempted to lead deputies away from the home.” When deputies went to detain her, Rogers “became irate and began fighting.”

“I am very thankful for the dedication and determination of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies and investigators who worked diligently throughout the day to quickly bring closure to this case,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragic crime.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Airy, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Athens, AL
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Airy, MD
County
Limestone County, AL
State
Alabama State
Athens, AL
Crime & Safety
WNEM

ARMED & DANGEROUS: Police searching for man accused of murdering 2

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of murder. Kim Ward Jr., 31, is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not try to apprehend him. Instead, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime#Maiden Court#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Jury makes decision in murder case of 15-year-old

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The jury has made a decision in the Corban Henry murder case. Suspect Jaikorian Johnson was found: NOT GUILTY for murder. GUILTY of 2nd degree manslaughter. NOT guilty of intent to murder. GUILTY 4th degree assault. NOT GUILTY tampering with evidence. GUILTY wanton endangerment. Johnson was arrested on May 4, 2021 […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Centre Daily

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy