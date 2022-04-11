39-year-old Mount Airy woman arrested, charged with murder in Alabama

A 39-year-old Mount Airy woman was arrested Saturday in Athens, Alabama, and has been charged with murder, local authorities said.

Diana Lynne Rogers is charged with capital murder, second-degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation. She is being held without bond at the Limestone County Detention Center.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a Facebook post that on Saturday deputies were called to the 14000 block of Maiden Court for a burglary in progress.

Deputies found the back door of the home open and a 58-year-old woman dead.

The sheriff’s office said they found Rogers in the backyard and said she was “acting suspicious” and “attempted to lead deputies away from the home.” When deputies went to detain her, Rogers “became irate and began fighting.”

“I am very thankful for the dedication and determination of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies and investigators who worked diligently throughout the day to quickly bring closure to this case,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragic crime.”