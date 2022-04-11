ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor league report: Nailers sink Walleye

 3 days ago
A goal and an assist by forward Cam Hausinger led the Wheeling Nailers to a 3-2 home win against the Toledo Walleye at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va. on Sunday.

Forward Patrick Watling recorded two assists for Wheeling (36-29-4-0) while goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon made 23 saves on 25 shots in the victory.

Highlights:

The Nailers’ next game is a road contest against the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday, 7 p.m.

