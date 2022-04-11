ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Gary Brown, Williamsport football legend, dies at 52

By AJ Donatoni
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sad news Sunday night, Gary Brown, a Williamsport grad and one of the most accomplished football figures to come out of Central Pennsylvania, has died following a battle with cancer.

Brown was a standout with the millionaires in the mid-1980s, his senior season coming in 1986. He rushed for more than 4,000 yards and 74 touchdowns during his high school career.

From there, Brown played at Penn State, both as a running back and as a defensive back. He was drafted in 1991 by the Houston Oilers and ended up playing 8 seasons in the NFL for the Oilers, Chargers, and Giants, twice rushing for more than 1,000 yards in a season.

Brown became a successful coach after his playing career with stints at Lycoming and Susquehanna, before moving on to the NFL, where he was a running backs coach for 11 seasons with the Browns and Cowboys. Last fall he was the running backs coach at Wisconsin.

Gary Brown was 52 years of age.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
WOWK 13 News

Four years added to the “Backyard Brawl”

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced that the “Backyard Brawl” football series with Pitt, one of the nation’s oldest and most intense rivalries, has been scheduled for four additional years (2029-2032). “The Backyard Brawl is one of the best rivalries in college football, and it is important that it continues into […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBRE

Williamsport students advocate for suicide awareness

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of high school students, have been recognized for their video project highlighting suicide prevention as they’re hoping to see change. According to the CDC, around 45,000 people in the U.S. die by suicide each year. Williamsport Area High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions Club or SADD aims to […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
