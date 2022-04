The Phoenix Suns’ list of potential opponents for the first round of the NBA playoffs is down to two teams: the Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans beat the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night and will now travel to L.A. to take on the Clippers, who lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves the night prior. The winner of that game on Friday will become the eighth seed and face the Suns in Phoenix for Game 1 on Sunday.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO