ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bulls defeat Wolves in game lacking their stars’ power

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNnkL_0f5MrtlU00

Patrick Williams scored 35 points and rookie Ayo Dosunmu added 26, both career highs, as the Chicago Bulls ended a four-game losing streak with a 124-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis to close out the regular season for a pair of teams headed into postseason play.

Troy Brown Jr. added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls (46-36), who already were locked into the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and are scheduled to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Nathan Knight scored 17 points for the Timberwolves (46-36), who already had clinched the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference and will face the Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game on Tuesday.

Jaylen Nowell added 15 points for Minnesota, which had a franchise-record 85 points from the bench.

The game was lacking star power, with the Bulls able to overcome the absences of their top three scorers: DeMar DeRozan (rest), Zach LaVine (sore left knee) and Nikola Vucevic (rest).

The Timberwolves played without leading scorer and rebounder Karl-Anthony Towns (rest) and leading assist man D’Angelo Russell (non-COVID illness). Minnesota was further depleted when defensive-minded guard Patrick Beverley received two technical fouls in the second quarter and was ejected.

The Bulls jumped on top quickly, grabbing a 10-point lead at 17-7 less than five minutes into the game and leading 33-21 after one quarter. Chicago led by as many as 28 points in the first half, while shooting 58.1 percent from the field, and led 70-47 at halftime.

Minnesota rallied in the second half to pull within 116-115 on a 3-pointer by Jake Layman with 1:42 remaining before Chicago finished off the victory.

Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves’ second-leading scorer at 21.5 points per game, was held to eight points in 18 minutes, one game after setting a career high with 49 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Derrick Jones Jr. had 12 points for Chicago, while Tony Bradley had 11. Naz Reid was the only Minnesota starter in double figures with 14 points, while Josh Okogie had 13 points, Leandro Bolmaro had 11 and Layman finished with 10.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Spun

Lamar Odom Knows Who Lakers Next Head Coach Should Be

Just two seasons removed from winning an NBA championship, Frank Vogel is now unemployed. The Los Angeles Lakers, in the meantime, are seeking out his replacement. Former NBA great Lamar Odom knows who should get the job, and frankly it’s a shocking pick. In speaking with TMZ Sports this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Jake Layman
Person
Jaylen Nowell
Person
Naz Reid
Person
Derrick Jones Jr.
Person
Leandro Bolmaro
Person
Nathan Knight
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Zach Lavine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#Eastern Conference#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Los Angeles Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy