Making History: First African American crowned queen of Neches River Festival

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
PORT NECHES, Texas — As the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District's mascot, the Indian, comes under fire once again, members of the community are explaining why they feel it should not be changed. The school district drew national attention after a performance from the school band and Indianettes at...
The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum will welcome Carolyn Smith-Williams on Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. Carolyn Smith-Williams, born in Strong, AR. attended Gardner High School in Strong. She is an alumnus of AM&N in Pine Bluff, AR. She is retired from the United States Navy. In 1999, she founded The Quilted History, an organization dedicated to the sole purpose of educating everyone that she could about the history of people of color.
In celebration of Women’s History Month 2022, the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) is presenting programs throughout the month of March that focus on radical self-care and wellness. These virtual programs are designed to help inspire and invigorate the community within the region and nationwide by elevating local and national female thought leaders who have championed wellness with an emphasis on rest. All events are virtual amid the current public health environment.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. When a bystander asked Kas Williams which piece of art spoke to her most loudly, Williams led the way through the Pauly Friedman Gallery at Misericordia University and stood before “Streetcar Scene.”. The 1945 lithograph by John Woodrow Wilson depicts...
Shay Jasper and Tracy Lane can hum both the high and low notes from their time as co-owners of the Roots N Blues festival. Deeper, darker tones sounded loudly in 2020. Shortly after forming a company, then vowing to curate a lineup with female representation in every slot, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered Roots N Blues 2020.
NEW ORLEANS — The Port of New Orleans swore in Captain Melanie Montroll Thursday as the new chief of its Harbor Police Department, making Motroll the department's first woman and first African-American woman to be made chief of police. Montroll succeeds Robert Hecker who retired after leading HPD for...
Lois Cortell was bitten by the community service bug early in life, and since making Montgomery home, her impact can be seen — and felt — in formerly neglected nooks and crannies now bursting with beauty.
Cortell, who is senior development manager for the city of Montgomery, has been instrumental in turning a deteriorating spot...
Comments / 1