Panama City, FL

Agencies respond to apparent boat fire

By Emily McLeod
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several agencies responded to an apparent boat fire Sunday night in St. Andrews Bay.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The fire was about 400 yards out from the St. Andrews Marina.

Panama City Fire and EMS were on the scene.

The Panama City Police department told News 13 this is under the jurisdiction of the Coast Guard.

We have reached out to the Coast Guard and they told us the boat is still under investigation and they have no further details at this time.

