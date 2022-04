The Chicago Bulls are finally back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The last few games of the playoff race saw the Bulls going on a four-game losing streak prior to Sunday’s Minnesota game. The Bulls avoided the play-in tournament and getting the sixth seed with the Cleveland Cavilers also going on a slide. With the Bulls position unable to change, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, and Coby White all did not play against Minnesota.

