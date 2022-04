BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman is missing and was last seen just south of Boca Raton in Deerfield Beach. Investigators searching for the woman just issued this request for assistance. If you know anything about her location, please help: The Broward Sheriff’s […] The article Where Is Mary Lopiparo? She Was Last Seen Near Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO