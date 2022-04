Imagine sitting in your house, when suddenly you receive a phone call through your shirt. You answer the call and converse with the person on the other end. Sound crazy? This scenario might soon be possible because of new research from engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and their collaborators at Rhode Island School of Design. These scientists have created a fabric that can hear sounds around you and inside your body. They published their research in the journal Nature.

