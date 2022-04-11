ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Experts weigh in after bat tests positive for rabies in Tyler: ‘Better to be safe than sorry’

By Reyna Revelle
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Bats are one of the most common rabid animals in East Texas. Experts say the disease is easy to contract, just one exposure can lead to infection.

“Rabies is a disease that once symptoms appear, it’s 100% fatal. If you get rabies and the symptoms begin to appear, you die,” said Longview Animal Control Supervisor, Chris Kemper.

The stray bat was found at the Caldwell Zoo and the person who alerted zoo staff might have been exposed.

“All the information that we collected, led us to believe that the risk of exposure was very low. But, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. It’s actually probably a good thing that it happened here at the zoo because we do know how to deal with the animals that may be sick,” said Caldwell Zoo’s Chief Operating Officer, Scott Maddox.

Animal experts say it is normal to see bats, however, you never want to see them in and around your home. If your pet comes into close contact with a bat, it is best to seek medical attention immediately.

“If you see them out and about, doing regular bat stuff, then that’s okay. But if you find them in your home or if your pets could have had any exposure to them, call animal control and let us come pick them up,” said Director of Tyler Animal Services, Shawn Markmann.

The City of Tyler and Smith County ordinances require regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. It is a Class C misdemeanor if pets aren’t vaccinated against rabies by four months of age.

“The likelihood of that bat interacting with any of our animals is extremely low. Under normal circumstances, they wouldn’t even be out in the daytime and at night, they are hunting for bugs,” said Maddox.

Tyler Animal Services will be hosting the annual Rabies and Microchip Clinic on April 21, for the first time since the pandemic started. Pet owners will be able to receive discounted prices for rabies shots and microchips. For more information, click here .

