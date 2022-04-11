ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McConnell: If Republicans retake Congress, ‘we’ll make sure Joe Biden is a moderate’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Joseph Choi
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed on Sunday that Republicans would “make sure Joe Biden is a moderate” if they retake Congress in the midterm elections later this year.

“Well our agenda next year, if we’re fortunate to be in a majority, will be focused on exactly what you and I’ve been talking about. Crime, education, beefing up the defense of our country,” McConnell told Fox News anchor Dana Perino on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We got big power competition with the Russians and the Chinese. We need to meet the demands of the international situation. So all of those will be on our agenda,” McConnell said.

‘We’ve made it’: Biden, Jackson mark SCOTUS confirmation

“We will not have the presidency for two more years. Obviously, we will have to work with the administration to see what we can agree on but … let me put it this way. Biden ran as a moderate. If I’m the majority leader in the Senate and Kevin McCarthy is the speaker of the House, we’ll make sure Joe Biden is a moderate,” he added.

Perino also noted that Democratic strategist Mark Penn recently said that President Biden had lost his likeability and asked McConnell if he agreed.

The Kentucky senator seemingly agreed, blaming Biden’s apparent loss in popularity on his policies.

“I like the president personally. It’s pretty clear to me that the personality is, in my view, not what’s driving his unpopularity. I think it’s the policies they’ve been pursuing,” McConnell said.

