ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

McConnell: If Republicans retake Congress, ‘we’ll make sure Joe Biden is a moderate’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Joseph Choi
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D88Xu_0f5MpRJg00

( The Hill ) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed on Sunday that Republicans would “make sure Joe Biden is a moderate” if they retake Congress in the midterm elections later this year.

“Well our agenda next year, if we’re fortunate to be in a majority, will be focused on exactly what you and I’ve been talking about. Crime, education, beefing up the defense of our country,” McConnell told Fox News anchor Dana Perino on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We got big power competition with the Russians and the Chinese. We need to meet the demands of the international situation. So all of those will be on our agenda,” McConnell said.

“We will not have the presidency for two more years. Obviously, we will have to work with the administration to see what we can agree on but … let me put it this way. Biden ran as a moderate. If I’m the majority leader in the Senate and Kevin McCarthy is the speaker of the House, we’ll make sure Joe Biden is a moderate,” he added.

Perino also noted that Democratic strategist Mark Penn recently said that President Biden had lost his likeability and asked McConnell if he agreed.

The Kentucky senator seemingly agreed, blaming Biden’s apparent loss in popularity on his policies.

“I like the president personally. It’s pretty clear to me that the personality is, in my view, not what’s driving his unpopularity. I think it’s the policies they’ve been pursuing,” McConnell said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Deadline

Joe Biden Warns Russia On Use Of Chemical Weapons In Ukraine War: “We Will Respond”

Click here to read the full article. Broadcast and cable networks carried Joe Biden’s press conference Thursday in Brussels, where he is meeting with NATO allies, and reporters keyed in on one possibility: That Russia would use chemical weapons in the Ukraine war. “We will respond,” Biden told reporters. “The nature of the respond will depend on the nature of the use.” The president declined to address what kind of intelligence leads the U.S. to think that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering the use of chemical weapons, and he also did not go into specifics as to what kind of response...
MILITARY
POLITICO

Ruben Gallego savaged the House Majority PAC for spending $1 million to bolster the primary opponent of a Latina woman.

What's House Majority PAC's response? "House Majority PAC is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to secure a Democratic House Majority in 2022, and we believe supporting Carrick Flynn is a step towards accomplishing that goal. Flynn is a strong, forward-looking son of Oregon who is dedicated to delivering for families in the 6th District," it said in a statement. The group declined to say whether it was backing any other Democrats in open primaries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Dana Perino
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Penn
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Senate#Fox News#Russians#Chinese#House#Democratic
KXAN

These Easter decoration ideas are classy and surprisingly affordable

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Springtime pastel hues, flower-adorned wreaths, artistically-designed eggs and more — there are numerous ways to showcase your Easter spirit with lovely decorations for both inside and outside your home. From your front door to your dining room table, decorations that are both classy and reasonably priced will make your place inviting for the upcoming holiday. Whether you prefer simplistic or whimsical designs, our favorite decorative ideas will help you celebrate the holiday with style.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KXAN

Congratulations, Katie and Forest! A KXAN Love Story

Studio 512 is celebrating: Senior Director Forest Langlee proposed to Morning Producer Katie Bosnjak this weekend!. What started out as a friendship between two co-workers blossomed into a pandemic love story. Forest enlisted Rosie’s (and fellow former KXAN Evening Producer Yvonne Ramirez’s) help to transform his patio into a romantic proposal spot. With rose petals, candles, Austin East Ciders cans in a champagne bucket and a “Happily Ever After” sign in the rafters, Forest got down on one knee, and Katie said yes!
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

'You have to have a plan when you endorse, they have to win': Steve Bannon tells Trump he has to pour MORE money into MAGA campaigns and just turning up at rallies won't help his candidates in November

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon is warning Donald Trump that his preferred candidates risk losing key primary battles to 'Never Trumpers' if he does not pour millions of dollars into their campaigns. Holding rallies and sending out emailed endorsements is not enough, he said, if it does not come with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KXAN

KXAN

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy