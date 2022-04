The Charlotte Hornets were bested by the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament in a frustrating, 132-103 loss on Wednesday night. One of the Hornets’ best young players, Miles Bridges, didn’t put forth his best performance, as he scored just 12 points, was in foul trouble and finished a minus-30 for the game. Bridges’ frustrations boiled over when he threw his mouthpiece into the crowd, hitting a fan. The Hornets forward spoke out on his ‘unacceptable’ actions following the game, per ESPN.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO