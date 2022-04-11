ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Ukrainian troops now in Virginia were trained in US on lethal ‘Switchblade’ weapons

By Rodney Overton
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States has been training Ukrainian soldiers in the United States how to operate deadly new Switchblade missiles that are being deployed in the battle against Russia.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by video conference Sunday to Ukrainian troops at the U.S. Navy base at Little Creek, Virginia, who are now returning to their country.

The Ukrainian troops have been in the U.S. since last fall for military schooling and were given training last week on new drones the U.S. sent to Ukraine for the war with Russia, the Pentagon said in a news release.

The “small number” of Ukrainian soldiers were being trained on a Switchblade weapon system that has been called a “kamikaze drone”, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby said that Ukrainian troops were trained on the Switchblade system for a few days. CBS News reported that the troops could return to Ukraine and train others on the Switchblade.

    This image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, shows a Switchblade 300 10C drone system being used as part of a training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2021. (Cpl. Alexis Moradian/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Julian Alvarado, a San Diego native and anti-tank missile gunner with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, prepares to launch a Switchblade Unmanned Aircraft System during Littoral Exercise II (LEX II) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 3, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)
    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isiah Enriquez, a native of Lubbock, Texas, and a rifleman with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (1/2), 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV), launches a Switchblade Drone during a training exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 7, 2021. 1/2 is tasked as 2d MARDIV’s experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts and force structures. The unit’s findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps in accordance with Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Pysher)
    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonathan Altamirano, a fire support Marine with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, launches a lethal miniature aerial missile system during an exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 2, 2020. During the exercise, 1st ANGLICO’s mission was to launch, locate, track, lock and engage a simulated enemy target with an unmanned aerial system. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)
    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brandon Janik, a rifleman with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, launches a Switchblade 300 10C system as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 24, 2021. New and advanced weapon systems will enhance 3d Marines ability fight and win a distributed and contested environment. Janik is a native of Franksville, Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Moradian)
    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Parrott, a native of Richmond, Va., and a machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (1/2), 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV), launches a Switchblade Drone during a training exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 7, 2021. 1/2 is tasked as 2d MARDIV’s experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts and force structures. The unit’s findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps in accordance with Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Pysher)
    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, launch the Switchblade 300, a weaponized Small Unmanned Air System, at Range 230 for Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 1-20 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 23, 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy J. Lutz)

Austin Sunday also thanked the Ukrainian troop members for their courage and service and pledged continued U.S. support and security aid, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

The Pentagon said the group was given some advanced tactical training, as well as instruction on patrol craft operations, communications and maintenance. The soldiers from Ukraine were being trained in Biloxi, Mississippi when Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Kirby said that all 100 of the Switchblades have shipped to the region and are on their way to Ukraine, if they’re not in Ukraine already, CBS News also reported.

The Switchblade is made by AeroVironment Inc., of Simi Valley, California. The weapon was first used in Afghanistan and a year ago a $13 million contract was awarded by the Pentagon to purchase more of the unique missiles.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by video conference Sunday to Ukrainian troops at the U.S. Navy base at Little Creek, Virginia, who are now returning to their country. Photo from Pentagon.

U.S Marines were training with the Switchblade in North Carolina just last month.

The Switchblade was developed to provide small units the ability to carry a short-range drone-type munition mission. The weapon can fit into a soldier’s backpack and can be set up in just a few minutes. It’s only 2 feet long and weighs just 6 pounds.

Once launched, a Switchblade can linger in the air for 15 minutes, providing an aerial view of the enemy — a small bunker, vehicle or a group of troops, for example — back to the soldier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bill Griggs
3d ago

we never were neutral, we just never fought within their air or land, we've been training them before the invation and supplying them with weapons.

