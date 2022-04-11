ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

FTR Sees ROH Returning To What It Was “In Its Heyday”

By Danny Wolstanholme
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (FTR) spoke with Dallas News to discuss the return of Ring of Honor after capturing the ROH World Tag Team Championship on Friday, April 1 at Supercard of Honor XV. Cash was initially asked about the arm injury that he sustained a number of...

www.wrestlinginc.com

wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
Wrestling World

WWE is still uncertain about Roman Reigns' future

Since Roman Reigns returned after a small hiatus following the outbreak of the pandemic, he has never stopped for a second, elevating the WWE and its character, also thanks to the help of Paul Heyman. In fact, the two teamed up and the Big Dog became the Tribal Chief, then forming the Bloodline stable together with its cousins, the Usos, to dominate Friday Night SmackDown, and if necessary also Monday Night Raw.
Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Cody Rhodes

The biggest twist to come on the first night dedicated to Wrestlemania 38, was certainly the return to the WWE rings of Cody Rhodes, former AEW athlete, who recently signed a multi-year contract with the McMahons, after being absent for a few years from the Stamford company ring. Even though...
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE with a great match in WrestleMania against Seth Rollins, after the latter was expressly told by Vince McMahon that his opponent would show up in the Showcase of Immortals. However, despite the handshake that took place on Monday Night Raw, their rivalry does not seem to have ended here, but should indeed continue in the coming months.
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Tony Khan
Wrestling World

What will Roman Reigns do in the coming months?

Unsurprisingly, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the key match on the second night of WrestleMania 38. The Beast's unwillingness to work full-time had led numerous experts to lean towards the 'Tribal Chief' victory in the event. important of the WWE calendar. According to rumors, the Stamford-based federation is already...
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On His Current Status With AEW

It was recently reported that AEW picked up Brian Cage’s option year on his contract. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Cage commented on his status with the company:. “There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll...
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes on the WWE star he was most excited to meet

Cody Rhodes has been making a splash in his short time with WWE and that all culminated at WrestleMania 38 a few weeks ago. He shocked the pro wrestling world recently when he left AEW for the bigger promotion. Cody Rhodes had to be careful about meeting some of the...
PWMania

Chris Jericho Reacts To Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho talked about Cody Rhodes’ decision to jump ship from AEW to WWE:. “I was honestly disappointed that he left. But, I get it. I’ve done it many times myself. You know this, we’ve discussed the reinvention of Jericho many times. I mean, I left WWE in 2017 for basically the same reason why Cody left AEW, from what I understand. He just didn’t think he was getting the – I don’t know if it’s the spotlight or the respect or whatever the word being, but you could kind of see the writing on the walls. Obviously now, Cody is as bigger than he’s ever been just by changing companies. And obviously, they did a great job in putting him over at WrestleMania, bringing him in at the highest of levels, and now it’s up to Cody to do the dirty work shall we say and continue that momentum and get that job done. And can he do it? Absolutely. He’s a very smart guy. He’s a great performer.”
ComicBook

Report: WWE's Current Hierarchy of WWE Raw and SmackDown Stars, Including Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

WWE has an internal roster that ranks the top wrestlers on both the Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. The list is never officially given out, though insiders often manage to get their hands on updated versions and see where certain wrestlers fall on the pecking order. Mike Johnson of PWInsider posted the latest update on Tuesday, which lists the top three babyface for Raw as Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles and the top heels as Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Edge and Damian Priest. It's worth noting that, despite being the Unified WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is only listed on the SmackDown roster (obviously as its top heel).
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast At 9PM ET: Tony Khan, WWE In The UK, Stranger Things S4

Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) and Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) are back for a special Thursday edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. We will also discuss non-wrestling topics on the Thursday pods. Tonight we’ll discuss:. – Stranger Things Season 4. To watch the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on YouTube, Twitch,...
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Reveals What Steve Austin Thinks Of His Broken Universe

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, Matt spoke about Steve Austin competing at WrestleMania 38. The Texas Rattlesnake headlined night one against Kevin Owens in a no holds barred match which is something that Matt was happy to see, claiming that Austin looked great. “I...
Wrestling World

John Cena on AEW and the competition

John Cena is the man we don't need to waste too many words. One of the wrestling legends and someone who marked an era of this organization is often a guest, and his interviews attract a lot of attention. John Cena has shown his quality not only in wrestling, but also in Hollywood, and it is obvious that Cena has more talent.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Delays RAW Title Match Due To Rhea Ripley Being “In Protocol”

Rhea Ripley was off tonight’s WWE RAW episode due to protocols. WWE had previously announced that Ripley and Liv Morgan would challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi during tonight’s RAW episode. However, Morgan ended up taking a singles loss to Naomi. It was...
wrestlinginc.com

Adam Scherr And Buff Bagwell Get In Heated Twitter Exchange Over CYN Joke

A new wrestling Twitter feud started and may have ended in the span of the day between Adam Scherr, fka Braun Strowman, and former WCW star Buff Bagwell. The on-line exchanges began when Bagwell tweeted a joke about joining Control Your Narrative, a new wrestling promotion Scherr formed with fellow wrestler EC3 earlier this year.
wrestlinginc.com

Buff Bagwell And Butterbean Nearly Got In Fistfight At DDP’s Accountability Crib

Former WCW World Tag Team Champion Buff Bagwell joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss his current well-being and how he’s turning his life around. Bagwell is currently staying at a special resident with Diamond Dallas Page as part of a new series being put together where DDP looks to help people get their lives back on track. The former nWo member stated that he had to do something about his life himself because WWE turned down his request for rehab.
PWMania

Kurt Angle Speaks Out On Contract Talks With WWE In 2002

Kurt Angle looked back on his rookie contract with WWE during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. After climbing up the ranks in WWE after making his debut in 1998, by the time 2002 came about, he was a main event player and wanted to get paid. “Well,...
411mania.com

Lineups For Tonight’s NXT UK, MLW Fusion and NJPW on AXS TV

In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock, MLW Fusion on Youtube and NJPW on AXS TV tonight. NXT UK includes:. * Eliza Alexander makes NXT UK debut. MLW Fusion will feature a match between Holidead vs....
