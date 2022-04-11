Aaron Donald's house, Bobby Wagner's contract and other Rams news for Cardinals fans

We have come to the conclusion of another week on the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the world-champion Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Bobby Wagner took less to sign with Rams

Wagner got a five-year, $50 million deal to sign with the Rams. Apparently, the appeal of playing for the world champions and going against his former team twice a year was worth more than money. He turned down a bigger offer to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

Aaron Donald sold his house in Calabasas

Donald suggested he could retire after the Super Bowl but now he and the Rams are in contract talks. Something that probably means nothing but will certainly alarm fans is the fact that he is selling his home in Calabasas.

Details of Bobby Wagner's contract

Wagner got a five-year, $50 million contract with the Rams. The details are out. His cap hit is only $2.5 million.

Remaining position needs

The Rams have addressed a number of needs in the offseason. Two remain leading up to the draft — outside linebacker and cornerback.

Stafford MVP odds

Matthew Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl win. That should help him with MVP odds for next season. In early futures odds, he has the ninth-shortest odds to win next year’s award.