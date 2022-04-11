ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Aaron Donald's house, Bobby Wagner's contract and other Rams news for Cardinals fans

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skoc2_0f5MnuDh00

We have come to the conclusion of another week on the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the world-champion Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Bobby Wagner took less to sign with Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tommL_0f5MnuDh00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Wagner got a five-year, $50 million deal to sign with the Rams. Apparently, the appeal of playing for the world champions and going against his former team twice a year was worth more than money. He turned down a bigger offer to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

Aaron Donald sold his house in Calabasas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHB7n_0f5MnuDh00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Donald suggested he could retire after the Super Bowl but now he and the Rams are in contract talks. Something that probably means nothing but will certainly alarm fans is the fact that he is selling his home in Calabasas.

Details of Bobby Wagner's contract

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUugo_0f5MnuDh00
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Wagner got a five-year, $50 million contract with the Rams. The details are out. His cap hit is only $2.5 million.

Remaining position needs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KF6vH_0f5MnuDh00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have addressed a number of needs in the offseason. Two remain leading up to the draft — outside linebacker and cornerback.

Stafford MVP odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429ti9_0f5MnuDh00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl win. That should help him with MVP odds for next season. In early futures odds, he has the ninth-shortest odds to win next year’s award.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Broncos Wideout Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The arrival of superstar quarterback Russell Wilson in Denver has brought a whole new energy to the Broncos organization. During a press conference on Tuesday, fifth-year wideout Courtland Sutton said it’s clear “we have to operate at a different standard” with Wilson as the franchise leader. “You...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Glendale, AZ
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Boston Globe

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness. Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst David Carr Projects Russell Wilson's Stats in Year 1 as Broncos' QB

Russell Wilson is coming off a decade-long stint with a Seattle Seahawks team that was reluctant to unleash the quarterback. Seattle's philosophy centered around Pete Carroll's physical, defensive-minded approach. Wilson landed with a team in the Denver Broncos that is going to be more than content to #LetRussCook. Despite a...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Russell Wilson just listed his Seattle-area home for an insane amount of money

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara are selling their home in Bellevue for a stunning $28 million. Now that Russell Wilson has left the Seattle Seahawks and he’s the pride and joy of the Denver Broncos, it looks like he’s ready to cut ties with all things in his former stomping grounds. This included his mansion outside of the city.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#Rams News#The Arizona Cardinals#Cards Wire
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Spotify
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Turns out the Broncos have 9 draft picks, not 8

When the league announced the order for the 2022 NFL draft last month, they officially said the Denver Broncos had eight picks. After that, Broncos general manager George Paton said on more than one occasion that the team had nine picks. Broncos Wire assumed Paton was just misspeaking. In hindsight, that was a silly assumption given how diligent Paton is in the draft process.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy