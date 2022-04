GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame will honor seven more members of their 2021-22 class at the Dave Gee Invitational Track Meet on April 21st at Northwest High School. The group is part of a 10-member class for the school year and the second group to be honored, with the ceremony taking place during the meet break at approximately 5:30 PM.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO