Riverton, UT

Amber Alert issued for Riverton teen, 7-year-old sister canceled

By Tim Gurrister
Gephardt Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVERTON, Utah, April 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert issued for two Riverton sisters has been canceled after they were located by police in Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park. Word of the Amber Alert’s cancelation was posted on Twitter by the Department of Public Safety...

gephardtdaily.com

Gephardt Daily

Ogden man arrested for setting house on fire, police say

OGDEN, Utah, April 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly admitted to setting fire to his home on Tuesday night. Austin Shortman, 41, has been charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony. He also is charged with misdemeanor intoxication. According...
OGDEN, UT

