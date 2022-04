Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts On Northeast Oklahoma

Effective: 2022-03-17 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Creek; McIntosh; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 48 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA OKFUSKEE IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA CREEK OKMULGEE IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW MCINTOSH PITTSBURG PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, CLAYTON, EUFAULA, HUGO, MCALESTER, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, AND SAPULPA.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK ・ 28 DAYS AGO