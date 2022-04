HERMANTOWN, Minn. – This past weekend, the U.S. national hockey team announced its roster for the Under-17 team and it features a Northland standout. Hermantown’s Max Plante is one of 23 players who will compete for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. The sophomore forward received an invite to the camp before the state tournament. And after helping the Hawks win the Class A state title, Plante says it was time to get to work.

HERMANTOWN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO