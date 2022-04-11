ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

IndyCar VIDEOS: Highlights, post-race press conference and more

By Jerry Bonkowski
Auto Racing Digest
Auto Racing Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZFv3_0f5MnNX400

Take a deep dive into all the action from Sunday's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach!

If you've always wanted to be an IndyCar insider, or sit in on a post-race press conference with the race winner, here's your chance to take in everything around Sunday's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Because readers of AutoRacingDigest.com have asked for more videos, well, your wish is our command.

There's a LOT of video content here for you to peruse through -- all courtesy of our friends at IndyCar.

As they say in the business, let's go to the videotape (or in this case, the digital tape) ....

****************************************************************

First, we have the IndyCar video news feed (also known as VNF), which has compressed highlights of what happened both before, during and after the race.

Here's the breakdown of what's contained on the VNF, followed by the actual video (courtesy IndyCar):

Race VNF: 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

  1. 0:00 - 0:05 Slates
  2. 0:05 - 0:35 No. 5 Pato O'Ward and No. 7 Felix Rosenqvist jersey swap with Los Angeles Rams player Nick Scott
  3. 0:35 - 0:48 Long Beach scenics
  4. 0:48 - 0:53 Fans
  5. 0:53 - 1:11 Green flag, No. 26 Colton Herta leads
  6. 1:11 - 1:17 No. 4 Dalton Kellett contact with tire barrier
  7. 1:17 - 1:25 No. 10 Alex Palou first pit stop
  8. 1:25 - 1:34 No. 10 Alex Palou blends after stop ahead of No. 2 Josef Newgarden and No. 26 Colton Herta
  9. 1:34 - 1:42 No. 3 Scott McLaughlin spins
  10. 1:42 - 1:49 No. 10 Alex Palou final pit stop
  11. 1:49 - 1:58 No. 27 Alexander Rossi slow pit stop
  12. 1:58 - 2:18 No. 26 Colton Herta crashes in Turn 9
  13. 2:18 - 2:26 No. 2 Josef Newgarden final pit stop
  14. 2:26 - 2:34 No. 2 Josef Newgarden blends after stop ahead of No. 10 Alex Palou
  15. 2:34 - 2:50 No. 2 Josef Newgarden defends lead from No. 10 Alex Palou
  16. 2:50 - 3:01 No. 60 Simon Pagenaud contact, ends up in flower bed
  17. 3:01 - 3:12 No. 8 Marcus Ericsson contact
  18. 3:12 - 3:28 No. 28 Romain Grosjean passes No. 10 Alex Palou for P2
  19. 3:28 - 3:42 No. 2 Josef Newgarden defends lead from No. 28 Romain Grosjean
  20. 3:42 - 3:52 No. 48 Jimmie Johnson and No. 18 David Malukas contact
  21. 3:52 - 4:01 No. 48 Jimmie Johnson out of car
  22. 4:01 - 4:14 Final restart, No. 2 Josef Newgarden maintains lead over No. 28 Romain Grosjean
  23. 4:14 - 4:24 No. 51 Takuma Sato and No. 21 Rinus VeeKay contact
  24. 4:24 - 4:34 No. 2 Josef Newgarden takes the checkered flag
  25. 4:34 - 4:42 No. 2 crew celebrates win
  26. 4:42 - 4:45 Slate
  27. 4:45 - 5:06 No. 2 Josef Newgarden Victory Lane celebration
  28. 5:06 - 5:44 No. 2 Josef Newgarden interview
  29. 5:44 - 5:47 Slate
Race VNF_ 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach_HLS Video_m53742 (; 5:48)

****************************************************************

And then there's the post-race press conference including race winner Josef Newgarden, in its entirety (again, courtesy IndyCar):

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Post-Race Press Conference_HLS Video_m53746 (; 47:05)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Big Xfinity Series Suspension

NASCAR dished out multiple punishments on Tuesday, which included a four-race suspension for Sheldon Creed’s crew chief. It’s been officially announced that Creed’s crew chief, Jeff Stankiewicz, has been suspended for four Xfinity races because ballast came out of Creed’s car during practice at Martinsville. Car...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott, Joey Logano among Cup drivers racing trucks at Bristol

Four Cup drivers will participate in this weekend’s Truck Series race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and Harrison Burton all return to the series in an attempt to better prepare for Sunday’s Cup race. After last year’s debut of Bristol dirt, this weekend marks just the second time since 1970 that NASCAR has taken the Cup Series to a track with a dirt surface. However, the Truck Series competed at Eldora Speedway, a half-mile dirt track, from 2013-2019. In addition to Bristol’s dirt race in 2021, the series also added an event at the storied Knoxville Speedway in Iowa last July and returns this year on June 18.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 RACE RADIO // PALOU AND NEWGARDEN BATTLE AT LONG BEACH

Quick hands. Lots of overtake. Alex Palou tried to get around Josef Newgarden at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach but wasn't quick enough. Palou still finished on the podium in 3rd place. Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: https://twitter.com/IndyCar https://www.facebook.com/indycar https://www.instagram.com/indycar Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
KEYT

McLaren planning for a future that includes Pato O’Ward

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Pato O’Ward had high hopes for this season and believed an IndyCar championship could open his path to a seat in Formula One. But the Mexican driver has had a terrible start to the season and admitted he’s unhappy about his current contract. McLaren wants him to save his season. The team is making its long-term IndyCar plans and it includes a 100,000-square foot shop in Indianapolis and a third team. Alexander Rossi is believed to be leaving Andretti to drive for McLaren next season.
LONG BEACH, CA
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, April 13

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Paretta Autosport shifting to road racing program

Paretta Autosport is expected to announce plans next week that will bring a shift from competing in May’s Indianapolis 500 to entering a handful of road course events later in the season. RACER has learned the team owned by Beth Paretta will partner with an existing NTT IndyCar Series...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Simon Pagenaud
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Person
Rinus Veekay
Person
Dalton Kellett
NBC Sports

Jeff Gordon interested in 24 Hours of Le Mans but isn’t sure if he’ll race the NASCAR entry

Jeff Gordon is interested enough in the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year to “go play around” once Hendrick Motorsports takes delivery of its specially modified Camaro. But the NASCAR Hall of Famer and Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman stopped short of declaring himself ready to come out of racing retirement for the first time since being part of the winning overall team in the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Juncos Hollinger in play for 33rd Indianapolis 500 entry

Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger are willing to have their Chevy-powered NTT IndyCar Series team prepare a second car for the Indianapolis 500 and answer the question of where the 106th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will find its 33rd entry. The owners of the Juncos...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Rams#Acura#Autoracingdigest Com#Vnf
NBC Sports

Chandler Smith to join Sam Hunt Racing for 3 Xfinity races

Chandler Smith will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway with Sam Hunt Racing, the team announced Thursday. Smith, a full-time driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series, will pilot the No. 26 Toyota in three Xfinity races, joining Sam Hunt Racing at Talladega, Dover Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. Smith won two Truck races in 2021, including the season finale at Phoenix, in addition to winning at Las Vegas on March 4.
MOTORSPORTS
Auto Racing Digest

Auto Racing Digest

Atlanta, GA
331
Followers
119
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from NASCAR, Indy Car and more!

 https://www.si.com/fannation/racing/auto-racing-digest/

Comments / 0

Community Policy