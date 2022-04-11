NBA Play-In Glance

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA on Thursday for what the league declared “inappropriate statements,” including the “egregious use of profanity” in a media interview and social media post following the team’s play-in game victory. Beverley...
Dwayne Haskins’ wife issued a statement on Thursday addressing her husband’s death and thanking fans for their support. In a statement that was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalabrya Haskins began by thanking “every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss.” She also shared service information for Dwayne. You can read the full statement below:
Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses for players on the 28-man active roster, injured lists, the bereavement list and restricted list. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players and players on the voluntary retired list.
Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
Everett at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m. Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m. Spokane at Eugene, 10:35 p.m. Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m. Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m. Spokane at Eugene, 10:35 p.m. Saturday’s Games. Spokane at Eugene, 8:05 p.m., 1st Game. Spokane at Eugene, 10:05 p.m., 2nd Game. Vancouver at Tri-City,...
Sacramento at Reno, 2:05 p.m. Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m. Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m. Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m. Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m. Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m. Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m. Oklahoma City at El Paso,...
With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
RFK Racing was handed a $100,00 fine; NASCAR adds detail to the violation. After Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR took the No. 6 machine back to the NASCAR R&D Center for a detailed inspection. With the inspection, a penalty was issued. The violation didn’t amend the race results. Infractions found away...
Wizards looking for pass-first point guard this summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Less than a year ago, the Wizards’ point guard situation seemed settled — at least, it appeared to be for a few-year stretch. Fast forward to April, and the Wizards are entering a massive...
GAINESVILLE — Florida’s Billy Napier era had its soft opening Thursday night in the Gators’ spring game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Here are four quick takeaways from the exhibition, in front of an announced, estimated crowd of 45,000:. 1. Anthony Richardson is the quarterback to beat...
Seventy-five years ago, Jackie Robinson trotted out to his position at first base as the Brooklyn Dodgers opened their 1947 season at Ebbets Field. What seemed like a casual act was actually a groundbreaking moment in Major League Baseball. On April 15, 1947, Robinson broke MLB’s modern-day color barrier as...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman each scored twice, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the NHL’s hottest teams. Frederick Gaudreau also scored for Minnesota, which improved to 11-1-2 in its last...
Comments / 0