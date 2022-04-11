ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tracee Ellis Ross confesses to getting 'very emotional' during the rundown of eighth and final season of her hit sitcom black-ish

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tracee Ellis Ross is out on the promotional trial for the grand finale of her hit series black-ish, which included a stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that airs on Monday, April 11.

The hit television sitcom is wrapping up it's eight-season run with one last episode that's slate to air on April 18 on ABC.

During her stop to chat with Ellen, the six-time Emmy Award-nominee confessed to getting 'very emotional' during the closing chapter of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02gKus_0f5MmsYs00
Promo mode: Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, appears on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the final episode of her hit ABC series black-ish after eight seasons

Off the top, it quickly became obvious that Ross is still coming to terms with the ending of black-ish after eight years on the job as one of the main stars.

When asked by Ellen how she was doing with the closing of the series, she shared that it was 'very emotional.'

Dressed in a black leather skirt and orange-patterned button-down shirt, she continued, 'The whole season I knew was the end so I was very present and very aware endings, you know.'

She went on to confess that she even got sentimental and emotional with the things that bothered her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0836SC_0f5MmsYs00
Bittersweet ending: Off the top of the show, it quickly became obvious that Ross is still coming to terms with the ending of black-ish after eight years on the job as one of the main stars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cx7Jb_0f5MmsYs00
Emotional: When asked by Ellen how she was doing with the closing of black-ish, the actress shared that it was 'very emotional'

It turns out her emotions got heightened even more as the final days of shooting approached.

'But the last week I said to myself "let yourself feel whatever comes up", and had a lot of tears,' the actress confessed, before adding that it was also 'really wonderful to be able to take a moment.'

Ross, 49, took solace in conferring with her fellow cast and crew.

'I was talking to everybody and hearing their experience in the eight years; what about it was so special for them. Because we've been the same family for eight years. Most of our crew is the same and everything.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Y93v_0f5MmsYs00
Confessional: 'The whole season I knew was the end so I was very present and very aware endings, you know'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3038f4_0f5MmsYs00
During the episode, the actress joins Ellen to play the 5 Second Rule

The Los Angeles native would again share how the finale of black-ish was 'very emotional.'

'And as I was saying to you in the break, there's no ritual around ending a TV show, and it's a hard thing to end when it becomes your world and your family,' she admitted. 'I spent more time with everyone on set than what I did with my family.'

After agreeing with Ross about how her own talk show had become family over the years, and that ending it will be 'bittersweet, DeGeneres shared how black-ish has become such 'an important show that is, and was, and will always be. I mean it was an important show.'

Nodding in agreement, Ross shared, 'I leave with a lot of joy and pride.'

During their conversation, the actress also reveal the famous people who came over to her house when she was growing up, and she joins Ellen to play the 5 Second Rule.

Again, this episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with Tracee Ellis Ross, airs on Monday, April 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwmAg_0f5MmsYs00
The grand finale: The final episode of black-ish airs on April 18

Comments / 1

Related
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Has An On-Brand Message For The Fans As Black-ish Prepares To End

This year has seen a fair number of comedies ending their respective TV runs, as HBO's Insecure already said farewell with its surprising conclusion, with black-ish and Atlanta preparing to end this year as well. Fans have known for a while now that the ABC comedy is coming to an end, and even though viewers will continue to get new episodes until the finale's airing, Anthony Anderson wanted the show’s devoted fanbase to know the Johnson family is thinking about them.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Ellen Degeneres
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Ish#Sitcom#The Rundown#The Ellen Degeneres Show#Abc
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy