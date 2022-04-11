ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Dallas shooting

By Raegan Scharfetter
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESMNw_0f5Mmrg900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1bwI_0f5Mmrg900
Your Friday Evening Headlines for April 8 02:39

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting in Dallas early Sunday morning, police said.

At approximately 1:48 a.m. April 10, police responded to a shooting call at 3200 Jerome St. When officers arrived, they found three people shot.

One victim — identified as Carlos Galindo, 36 — was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

One female victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, and another male victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation are asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking Public For Help IDing Person Of Interest In Aggravated Assault Case

UPDATE – Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate video of the “person of interest” in the aggravated assault offense that occurred March 16, 2022, at 2975 Blackburn Street. The video can be found on DPD’s website. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case. Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street. The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim. Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
B106

Remember Amber Guyger? Highest Texas Court Has Bad News For Her

Amber Guyger the ex- Dallas Police Officer who went into the wrong apartment and killed an innocent man was unanimously found guilty by a jury back in October 2019. I must admit I was a little skeptical about the case initially because the jury considered Castle Doctrine allowing a person to use force, even deadly force, in the protection of a home, car, or other property if someone attempts to forcibly enter or remove and individual from their premises when determining the verdict.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after man shot, killed on South Dallas street

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on a South Dallas street Thursday evening.At approximately 7:02 p.m. April 7, police responded to a shooting call at 3400 Harmon St. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hollins to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are currently under investigation, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

2 injured in possible drive-by shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a double shooting in Fort Worth on Wednesday.Fort Worth Police said that at 6:19 p.m., Central Division units were dispatched to a convenience store at 1000 Bessie Street on a shooting call.Investigators believe that the incident began as a possible drive-by that left two victims shot. Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Officers are still investigating this incident and have not released any details about possible suspects or motives.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Police Recover Second Body in White Rock Lake

Dallas police have recovered a body from the White Rock area.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. Police have confirmed that a body was recovered at White Rock Lake on Thursday. This is the second body recovered in less than two weeks. Dallas News reports that the body was recovered near Garland Road and East Lawther, which is near the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
111K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy