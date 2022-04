Chicago Public Schools has only spent 12%, or $62.9 million, on a program to address the pandemic’s academic and mental health harms. | Lauren Miller for Chalkbeat. Some Chicago school board members are urging the district to pick up the pace on its federally-funded push to address the pandemic’s academic and mental health fallout, saying the money isn’t being spent fast enough to meet the immediate needs of students.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO