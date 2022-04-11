ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For 8 NE Oklahoma Counties Until 1 AM

By News On 6
 3 days ago
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties until 1 a.m.

The Pawnee County Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires at 12:30 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties until 4 a.m.

News On 6 Meteorologist Travis Meyer said scattered severe storms will be possible in the overnight hours in the areas near and to the north of Tulsa.

Travis Meyer said the primary threats are large hail and damaging winds.

Stay tuned to News On 6 and the News On 6 app for the latest weather updates.

Tulsa, OK
News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

