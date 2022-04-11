Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For 8 NE Oklahoma Counties Until 1 AM

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties until 1 a.m.

The Pawnee County Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires at 12:30 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties until 4 a.m.

News On 6 Meteorologist Travis Meyer said scattered severe storms will be possible in the overnight hours in the areas near and to the north of Tulsa.

Travis Meyer said the primary threats are large hail and damaging winds.

