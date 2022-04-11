Sixers set to face Raptors in first round

(WHTM) – For the first time since the infamous Kawhi Leonard triple bounce, the Sixers and Raptors face off in postseason action.

While Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals is the most recent memory, the Sixers look to give the matchup a new narrative here in the 2022 postseason.

This time – under very different circumstances.

Philly finished tied with two other teams (Boston, Milwaukee) with a 51-31 record in the East, but because of tiebreakers – the Sixers fall down to the fourth seed.

The Raptors meanwhile finished their regular season at 48-34 while earning the fifth seed.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 9: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers on April 9, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Joel Embiid finished the regular season by winning the league’s scoring title at 30.6 PPG. He is the first international player to win the honor in league history. Embiid is also the first center to accomplish the feat since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000 with the Lakers.

The playoffs begin on Saturday.

