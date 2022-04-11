ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

World Bank says Ukraine's economy on pace to shrink by almost half this year

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKLnW_0f5MjK1j00

April 10 (UPI) -- Ukraine's economy is on track to shrink by nearly half this year, according to forecasts by the World Bank, as Russia's invasion of the Eastern European nation raises fears of a sharp global slowdown while countries still combat the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report published Sunday, the world lender to low- and middle-income economies said it expects Ukraine's output to shrink 45.1% this year, though the "magnitude of the contraction will depend on the duration and intensity of the war."

If the war ceases soon, economic recovery can be spearheaded and losses contained, it said, adding that a protracted war, however, "could increase human and economic costs, heighten policy uncertainty, fragment regional integration and disrupt critical trade and investment links."

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, resulting in vast destruction to infrastructure and the deaths of more than 1,760 civilians with 4.5 million forced to flee their country and another 7.1 million internally displaced, according to United Nations data.

The war attracted the swift condemnation of democratic nations and their stiff punitive sanctions, which have already taken a bite out of Moscow's economy.

According to the report, Russia's economy has slipped into "a deep recession" with output forecast to reduce by 11.2% this year.

A downside scenario in report, though, projects Russia's gross domestic product to contract 20% this year and Ukraine's to shrink by 75%.

For Europe and Central Asia as a region, the war has erased a 3% growth projection, with the regional economy now on target to reduce by 4.1% percent, the report said, as the war exacerbates the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Neighboring ECA countries are likely to suffer considerable economic damage because of their strong trade, financial and migration links with Russia and Ukraine," the report said.

Particular concern is on energy and wheat, with Russia a major energy exporter, especially for Europe, and the waring nations are together considered the world's breadbasket as they produce between 25% and 30% of global exports of the grain.

Late last month, the U.N.'s World Food Program warned the conflict could create a global food insecurity crisis, with the two countries also producing 20% of the world's maze and 80% of its sunflower oil while the WFP buys 50% of its grain from Ukraine with several countries dependent on it for its supply of wheat.

The cost for the grain has already climbed and could climb higher, as well as for other crops, as Ukrainian farmers trade in their hoes for weapons and shelling destroys fields and shipping lanes close, such as that through the Black Sea, which carries 90% of Ukraine's grain exports.

The report said that despite the two nations only accounting for less than 3% of global exports, the war and subsequent sanctions have weakened supply chain routes while increasing shipping and insurance costs.

Supply shortages and higher prices for energy and food will fuel inflation, it said, affecting not only neighboring countries, but the rest of the world.

"The Ukraine war and the pandemic have once again shown that crises can cause widespread economic damage and set back years of per capita income and development gains," Asli Demirguc-Kunt, World Bank chief economist for European and Central Asia, said in a statement.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#The World Bank#Russia#Eastern European#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World Bank
Reuters

Rouble falls sharply as Russia relaxes some capital controls

April 11 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened sharply in jittery trade on Monday, reversing some of the previous week’s gains, after the central bank decided to relax temporary capital control measures aimed at limiting a drop in the currency. Late on Friday the central bank said it will...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Paris Stocks, Euro Gain On Macron Vote Result

The Paris stock market and the euro rose on Monday, with investors soothed by French President Emmanuel Macron's election performance. Frankfurt and London equities however followed Asian exchanges lower, with sentiment souring on flat UK economic growth. Wall Street opened on the downside as traders looked ahead to inflation data...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

India's Oil Imports From U.S. to Rise, Amid Criticism for Russian Purchases

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's oil imports from the United States will rise by 11% this year, officials said on Saturday, as the severely energy-deficient country looks to secure supplies from producers around the world, including heavily sanctioned Russia. The surge in oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
332K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy