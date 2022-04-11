Ask Ellen: Anyone see a fireball last night?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several sightings of a fireball meteor were reported over Wisconsin on Saturday, including sightings as far east as Michigan. For the first time in a long time, the skies cleared Saturday night. This has been...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
There is something you should be on the lookout for, especially, if you enjoy traveling through Texas. There was a new invasive species recently discovered in Texas that seems to be an immortal species. Hammerhead flatworms are a threat to our ecosystem so it is best to try and destroy...
DALLAS (KDAF) — A study from Social Catfish found that a record $547 million was lost in 2021 due to catfishing or romance scams. What states were hit the hardest by these scams? Well, the Lone Star State made its way into the top three. Social Catfish found, that...
SALADO, Texas (Nexstar) — “That’s all I have left, just sighs,” Naomi Benavidez said Wednesday. Bulldozers crunched through snapped trees and crumbled homes in Central Texas Wednesday, showing the impact of a bad storm. But it’s stories from people like Benavidez that show how a vicious tornado changes lives forever.
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux flipped two longtime Republican congressional districts in Atlanta’s northern suburbs by running against then-President Donald Trump and his divisive brand of politics. But as they fight to keep their House seats this year, they’re competing against each other....
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live a day in the life of a wild wolf? The Voyageurs Wolf Project recently released a new video that showcases the entire day of a wolf’s life as it roams and hunts. As a note, the video includes some blood and graphic predation-related content.
DALLAS (KDAF) — April 22 is Earth Day and in anticipation of the holiday, WalletHub has released a new study ranking the states based on eco-friendliness. According to the study, as well as dealing with a global pandemic, the nation had one of the most expensive years on record for natural disasters, spending about $343 billion.
DENVER (CBS4)– Walking through Lower Downtown, LoDo, in Denver, there aren’t many signs of what once was, except for a plaque near 20th and Blake.
“A white mob descended on the Chinatown that was existing in LoDo, and basically they brutalized the people there, they destroyed the businesses, and they even killed a man,” said Joie Ha, the vice-chair of the Colorado Asian Pacific United.
On Oct. 31, 1880, a once-bustling Denver Chinatown was left in shambles after an anti-Chinese riot broke out in the area.
“After the riot there were tens of thousands of dollars in damage to businesses and the...
How old were you when your parents left you alone for the first time?. Chances are if you're over 40, your parents were probably a little more lenient about the age a kid can be left home alone. Today, I feel parents are a bit more strict about that number.
For bird lovers, this may be a big ask, but it is crucial to help protect songbirds. Dr. Victoria Hall The Raptor Center’s Executive Director and Veterinary Epidemiologist at the University Of Minnesota have issued a plea via their Facebook Page. She is asking people not to feed wild birds this spring or set up birdbaths in order to try and curb the spread of bird flu.
