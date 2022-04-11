ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Ask Ellen: Anyone see a fireball last night?

By Brennan Prill
El Paso News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several sightings of a fireball meteor were reported over Wisconsin on Saturday, including sightings as far east as Michigan. For the first time in a long time, the skies cleared Saturday night. This has been...

