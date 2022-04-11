ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayetta, KS

Trace Adkins is Performing Live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort!

tkmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry music artist, Trace Adkins, is coming to Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta KS, on Thursday, June 16, 2022!. “I’ve got to the point where it’s all up to me now,” says Multi-Platinum Country star Trace Adkins, 25 years into a career filled with bold authenticity and chart-topping smashes....

tkmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Trace Adkins, Frank Reyes top off 2022 State Fair concert lineup

Photo courtesy of Delaware State Fair. The Delaware State Fair has announced its final two headline acts for the 2022 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series at the M&T Bank Grandstand. Country music star Trace Adkins and Dominican bachata artist Frank Reyes will top off the star-studded list of acts that already includes Hank Williams Jr., Sam Hunt, Nelly, Toby Mac, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Mayetta, KS
State
Louisiana State
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Band Performs At South By Southwest

A Tulsa band just finished performing at South by Southwest! Bands from all over the country compete for a spot in the festival. The bandmates say they're thrilled to make the cut!. "It is a triple threat of a festival, and everyone wants to play in it," said Rusty Rowe,...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Pitbull
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson on her relationship with sister Nancy: “We’re not feuding. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be”

Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy