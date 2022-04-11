'Glad to be alive': Local congregations gather to mark Palm Sunday

The sun was shining in Frederick on Sunday and inside Trinity United Methodist Church, worshippers were making a joyful noise.

It marked the first time in at least three years The Faith Striders united worshippers from local churches to pray and celebrate their devotion together, said Angela Spencer, founder of the Frederick nonprofit that advocates for and supports people being treated for cancer and other illnesses.

Spencer and her fellow Striders wanted to bring Christians in the community together again and they figured there was no better day to do so than Palm Sunday, which marks the start of Holy Week in the religion and comes seven days before Easter.

Palm Sunday signifies many things to Christians, Spencer said, but the program for Sunday’s worship was called “No Greater Love.”

“We may disagree on politics, we may disagree on social issues, we may disagree on so many things,” she said, “but love is something I believe that we all can agree on — that we need more of that in our world.”

Trinity’s chapel on Sunday was filled with members from nine different local congregations, including Strong Tower Christian Church, Asbury United Methodist Church, First Missionary Baptist Church and Thomas Tabernacle Holiness Church of God. About 200 worshippers in total attended.

Faith leaders from churches around the Frederick area took turns leading worshippers in song and praise. The congregants swayed and clapped as they sang, many closing their eyes or standing up to dance in place.

The Rev. Derek Shackelford, pastor of Buckeystown United Methodist Church and City of Frederick Alderman, smiled from behind the pulpit with his wife, the Rev. Charlotte Shackelford.

“Say, ‘I’m glad to be in service,’” Shackelford said. The walls echoed with the room’s response.

“I’m glad to be alive,” he said. Worshippers repeated the affirmation, clapping, some lifting their hands to the heavens.

Because Trinity has so much room available at its location on West Patrick Street, the church often opens its doors to allow community organizations and residents to hold events or worship in its space, said Rev. Shannon Sullivan, senior pastor at Trinity.

Since the pandemic began, Trinity has hosted a few big funerals and is again holding in-person services, but this week is the first in a long time the church is allowing its space to be used for celebratory events, Sullivan said.

It felt good to have music at the church again and to have people gathering for joyful reasons, she said, smiling beneath a mask.

The Faith Striders also passed out free, at-home coronavirus tests and masks to Palm Sunday worshippers. Congregants also received red rubber bracelets that read, “Prayer, power, and praise in the midst of a pandemic.”

Spencer, who does coronavirus vaccine outreach with Frederick Health and the Asian American Center of Frederick, stood near the front of the chapel during Sunday’s service, dancing as she sang along to hymns.

Although The Faith Striders continued holding fundraisers throughout the pandemic, she said it was wonderful to see everyone joined together again in worship. Spencer also serves as music and arts coordinator for Trinity.

Antoinette Wynn, treasurer of The Faith Striders, agreed. Though Frederick is “definitely not out of the woods yet” with the pandemic, it was nice to see people gathered again in prayer, she said.

She’s had breast cancer three times, she said. During two of those treatments, she’s been a member of The Faith Striders. Even though she never asked for help, her fellow Striders showed up for her with phone calls, food and hugs.

“Some of the Striders are my family,” she said. “None of them are family by blood, but we’re family. I don’t know any other way I can say it.”

“No matter how long we’ve been apart,” she said, “we come right back together.”