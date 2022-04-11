ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

‘Kill Them All’: Russian Soldier Tells Troops To ‘Slay’ All Civilians In Intercepted Call

By Danielle Ong
 3 days ago
A Russian soldier was recorded telling fellow troops to kill all civilians they encounter in Ukraine amid the war, according to an intercepted phone call. In a new audio released by the Security Service of Ukraine, a Russian soldier was recorded identifying what he described as a vehicle carrying two...

