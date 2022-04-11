ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Rollover reported in New Bedford

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A rollover crash was reported Sunday night...

origin.turnto10.com

Comments / 1

Related
ABC6.com

New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge temporarily closed

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE)- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced that the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge on Route 6 is temporarily closed. The bridge began experiencing problems opening during routine hours Friday morning. Roadwork is currently underway on the bridge, the area will remain closed to drivers until further notice.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Defendant sentenced in killing of New Bedford man

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Massachusetts man in a parking lot was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Police initially charged Trai Larue, of Lewiston, with murder in the death of 21-year-old Roger Cornell in 2020. Cornell,...
AUBURN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Accidents
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Robinson Lalin Identified As Man Killed After Getting Arm Trapped In Door Of Red Line Train In South Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – The man who died after getting trapped in the door of a Red Line train was identified Monday by the MBTA as 39-year-old Robinson Lalin of Boston. The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said Lalin got his arm stuck in the door of the inbound train as it pulled away from the platform at the Broadway station in South Boston around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was dragged a short distance and was killed. The D.A.’s office said foul play is not suspected. A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said investigators arrived at the scene Monday to begin their...
BOSTON, MA
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
UPI News

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Stabbing under investigation in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. According to Lt. Scott Carola, around 1 a.m., patrol units were called to a disturbance at Morna Lounge on Acushnet Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim, who is […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy