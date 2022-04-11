ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Car crashes into building in Providence

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a...

origin.turnto10.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Man shot outside Providence gentleman’s club dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who was shot outside of gentleman’s club in Providence last week has died. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Angelo Gomez, was shot multiple times outside of Wonderland Gentlemen’s Club on Allen’s Ave. just before midnight on April 1. Security employees told police that there was an argument between two […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Accidents
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
CBS Boston

Robinson Lalin Identified As Man Killed After Getting Arm Trapped In Door Of Red Line Train In South Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – The man who died after getting trapped in the door of a Red Line train was identified Monday by the MBTA as 39-year-old Robinson Lalin of Boston. The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said Lalin got his arm stuck in the door of the inbound train as it pulled away from the platform at the Broadway station in South Boston around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was dragged a short distance and was killed. The D.A.’s office said foul play is not suspected. A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said investigators arrived at the scene Monday to begin their...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
CBS Boston

Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage For Years

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside. The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WMUR.com

Woman accused of assaulting child faces dozens more charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
MANCHESTER, NH
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner identifies two killed after car crashed into building

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two people killed in a crash near Edgerton Sunday. Melody Johnson, 49, of Janesville, and Amy Johnson, 45, of Edgerton died from injuries sustained in the crash. RELATED: DCSO: Two dead after car crashed into building near Edgerton Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the two were traveling...
EDGERTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy